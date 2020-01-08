Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists spot young stars in outskirts of Milky Way Galaxy

Scientists have spotted a flock of young stars in the outskirts of the Milky Way, which is the home to some of the oldest stars of the galaxy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 09:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:31 IST
Scientists spot young stars in outskirts of Milky Way Galaxy
Representive Image. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have spotted a flock of young stars in the outskirts of the Milky Way, which is the home to some of the oldest stars of the galaxy. Spectral analysis suggests that young stars have an extragalactic origin. According to the insight , the stars have formed from two nearby dwarf galaxies known as Magellanic Clouds.

The discovery suggested that a stream of gas extending from the galaxies is about half as far from crashing into the Milky Way as previously thought. "This is a puny cluster of stars -- less than a few thousand in total -- but it has big implications beyond its local area of the Milky Way," said the lead researcher Adrian Price-Whelan.

The newly found stars can be used for revealing new insights into the Milky Way's history. The discovery was published in the Astrophysical Journal. The identification of clusters of different stars is tricky because the Milky Way is full of radiant orbits. Determining which of the stars are actually clustered together needs precise measurements.

The new cluster is younger and is aged 117 million-years-old and is present on the outskirts of the Milky Way Galaxy. "It's really, really far away. It's further than any known young stars in the Milky Way, which are typically in the disk. So right away, I was like, 'Holy smokes, what is this?" said Price-Whelan.

The cluster consists of a region near a river of gas, which is dubbed Magellanic Stream. The region forms the outermost edge of the large and small Magellanic Clouds and reaches toward the Milky Way. Gas present in the stream doesn't consist of metal content, unlike the gases that are present in the outer reaches of the Milky Way. The researchers have proposed that the cluster of gas from the Magellanic Stream passed through the gases surrounding the Milky Way. The pass-through created a drag force that compressed the Magellanic Stream gas and then along with tidal forces from the gravitational tug of the galaxy have condensed the gas which triggers star formation.

The distance of stars, on the other hand, is comparatively trivial. Using the current positions and movements of stars in the cluster, the researchers have predicted that the edge of the Magellanic Stream is 90,000 light-years away from the Milky Way. "If the Magellanic Stream is closer, especially the leading arm closest to our galaxy, then it's likely to be incorporated into the Milky Way sooner than the current model predicts," said Nidever.

"Eventually, that gas will turn into new stars in the Milky Way's disk. Right now, our galaxy is using up gas faster than its being replenished. This extra gas coming in will help us replenish that reservoir and make sure that our galaxy continues to thrive and form new stars," added Nidever. The improved numbers could help settle the debate over whether the Magellanic Clouds have crossed through the Milky Way before.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. troops

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it would ban U.S. carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces i...

2 dead, 40 injured in bus accident in Andhra's Chittoor

Two persons were killed and around 40 sustained injuries after a private bus hit an APSRTC Amaravati Volvo bus at Kasipentla village in Chandragiri Mandal in Chittoor district in the wee hours of Wednesday. The accident took place at around...

Pakistan author says copies of satirical novel seized

Men identifying themselves as Pakistani intelligence officials raided a publishers office and confiscated copies of a satirical novel about the death of a former military ruler, its author said on Tuesday. In his novel entitled A Case of Ex...

WRAPUP 8-Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!'

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Iran fired more than a doze...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020