SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Australian government has deployed snipers to kill over 10,000  camels as they are competing with human population for clean drinking water. The environment activists throughout the world have opposed the drive and urged the Prime Minister Scott Morrison to stop the killings.

Image Credit: Wikimedia

In one of the world's largest killings of animals for clean drinking water, the Australian government on Wednesday launched its drive to kill over 10,000 camels in South Australia. These animals are allegedly competing with indigenous communities near forest areas for clean water. Interestingly, at the same time the country is also trying to put its humane face forward by saving Koala and Kangaroos from ensuing bushfires.

Australia is reportedly facing record drought and hot weather since 2019 which has also been a cause reason behind Australian bushfires. The drought affected animals are now moving towards towns for safe drinking water which received ire of humans and the elected government. Local officials in South Australia state said "extremely large" herds have been encroaching on rural communities -- threatening scarce food and drinking water, damaging infrastructure, and creating a dangerous hazard for drivers.

"Over 10,000 Australian camels to be shot from helicopters because they drink too much water – this is not OK," said Cristen Henry, an animal lover on hashtag #Camel. Some of the animal lovers have also equated these killings with human killings in future. Another activist Surabhi Joshi said, "The choice that Australia is making with their camels is the first of many choices that humans ought to make. Climate crisis won't be one-time thing. It will be hundreds of choices that will morally erode us at every turn,". The activists have urged the government to find out alternatives of the problem.

Providing 'Clean Water and Sanitation' to humans has been accepted as global goal 6 in the Sustainable Development Golas (SDGs) of the United Nations under SDG 2030 but the competition of animals for water seem to have posed a new challenge for SDG6.

The killing of camels is expected to continue for five days in Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands which is home to about 2,300 indegenous people in North West of South Australia. Camels were first introduced to Australia in the 1840s to aid in the exploration of the continent's vast interior, with up to 20,000 imported from India in the six decades that followed.

