Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Mysterious gas-like objects spotted in the centre of Milky Way'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 13:19 IST
'Mysterious gas-like objects spotted in the centre of Milky Way'

Astronomers have spotted strange gas-like objects close to a monstrous black hole at the centre of our galaxy, a finding that may lead to a deeper understanding of the forces creating stars and other cosmic entities in the universe. "These objects look like gas and behave like stars," said study co-author Andrea Ghez from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in the US.

According to the study, published on Wednesday in the journal Nature, the strange new objects look compact most of the time, and stretch out when their orbits bring them closest to the supermassive black hole. The study said these objects take from about 100 to 1,000 years to complete a revolution in their orbits around the black hole named Sagittarius A*.

In previous research, the astronomers identified two unusual objects at the centre of Milky Way, which they named G1 and G2, and collectively called G objects. They believe that G2 may have been two stars that had been orbiting the black hole in tandem, and merged into an extremely large star, cloaked in thick gas and dust.

As the scientists continued to monitor G2, they found that it had a strange signature. "We had seen it before, but it didn't look too peculiar until it got close to the black hole and became elongated, and much of its gas was torn apart," Ghez said.

"It went from being a pretty innocuous object when it was far from the black hole to one that was really stretched out and distorted at its closest approach and lost its outer shell, and now it's getting more compact again," she added. One of the features of the G objects, the scientists noted, was that some of their stuff which got pulled off by the black hole, inevitably had to fall into the extremely dense region.

"When that happens, it might be able to produce an impressive fireworks show since the material eaten by the black hole will heat up, and emit copious radiation before it disappears," said study co-author Mark Morris from UCLA. In the current study, the astronomers have reported the existence of four more objects -- G3, G4, G5 and G6 -- and have determined each of their orbits.

Based on their observation of these objects, the scientists believe they were once binary stars -- a system of two stars orbiting each other -- which later merged due to the strong gravitational force of the supermassive black hole. According to the astronomers, such merging of two stars may take more than a million years to complete.

"Black holes may be driving binary stars to merge. It's possible that many of the stars we've been watching and not understanding may be the end product of mergers that are calm now," Ghez said. She said the findings may help understand how galaxies and black holes evolve.

"The way binary stars interact with each other and with the black hole is very different from how single stars interact with other single stars and with the black hole," Ghez added. While the gas from G2's outer shell got stretched dramatically, the dust inside its gas did not get stretched much, the astronomers noted.

"Something must have kept it compact and enabled it to survive its encounter with the black hole. This is evidence for a stellar object inside G2," said study lead author Anna Ciurlo from UCLA. However, the scientists do not know what this stellar object could be, and continue to probe the region for more insights.

They have identified a few other cosmic entities that may be part of this new class of objects, and are continuing to monitor them. According to Ghez and her team, the center of the Milky Way galaxy is an extreme environment, unlike our less hectic corner of the universe.

"The Earth is in the suburbs compared to the center of the galaxy, which is some 26,000 light-years away. The center of our galaxy has a density of stars 1 billion times higher than our part of the galaxy," Ghez said. "The gravitational pull is so much stronger. The magnetic fields are more extreme. The center of the galaxy is where extreme astrophysics occurs -- the X-sports of astrophysics," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cong demands Sanjay Raut to take back statement on Indira Gandhi

Infuriated with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Rauts claim that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to meet underworld don Karim Lala, the Congress has demanded that the Shiv Sena leader should withdraw his statement. Congress leader Abhishek M...

12-year-old girl found alive after remaining buried for 18 hours after avalanche in PoK

A 12-year-old girl has miraculously survived after remaining buried for 18-hours after a massive avalanche hit her house in Pakistan-occupied Kashmirs Neelum Valley, officials said. Samina Bibi lived with her family in a three-storey house ...

India's palm oils import dips over 8 pc in Dec 2019: SEA

Indias import of palm oils declined by 8.64 per cent to 7,41,490 tonnes in December 2019, Industry body Solvent Extractors Association SEA said on Thursday. India, the worlds leading vegetable oil buyer, had imported 8,11,700 tonne palm oil...

UPDATE 1-Nigerian Islamist militants free 3 aid workers, other civilian hostages -U.N.

Islamist militants released three aid workers and other civilians in northeast Nigeria who had been held hostage since late December, a United Nations official said on Thursday.The people were kidnapped on Dec. 22 by militants posing as sol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020