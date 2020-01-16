Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exhibition showcasing mega science projects at National Science Museum from Jan 21

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 21:29 IST
Exhibition showcasing mega science projects at National Science Museum from Jan 21

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) will jointly organise a multi-venue exhibition, Vigyan Samagam, that will showcase India's mega science collaborations on January 21, officials said on Thursday. The major projects that will be showcased are European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR), India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO), International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), Square Kilometre Array (SKA) and Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).

These are crucial and path-breaking projects on which India is collaborating with other countries with regards to knowledge and funds. The exhibition will be held from January 21 to March 20 at the National Science Centre (NSC), Pragati Maidan, here.

The inaugural function will be attended by KN Vyas, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, and Yogendra Tripathi, Secretary, Ministry of Culture. Paul Ho, Director General, East Asian Observatory, Hawaii, USA will deliver the keynote address during the inaugural function.

"It is a science communication platform for policymakers, representatives of print and electronic media along with members of civil society,"Arun Srivastava, Secretary, AEC and Head, Institutional Collaboration and Programs Division (ICPD), Nuclear Control and Planning Wing (NCPW), DAE told reporters. "The exhibition is also ushering fundamental science and research as a strong career option for the youngsters," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia exiled ex-president Morales retracts call for 'armed militias'

Bolivian former President Evo Morales retracted his call for the organization of militias in his home country on Thursday after the comments sparked outcry from its interim government.A few days ago, my words about the formation of militias...

Italy's govt hasn't yet decided on revocation of Atlantia's concession- minister

The Italian government hasnt yet made a final decision on whether to revoke the motorway concession held by Atlantias unit Autostrade per lItalia ASPI, Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Thursday. Atlantia and ASPI are in the cross...

J-K Home Dept to take call on Davinder Singh's dismissal

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department will take a call on suspended DSP Davinder Singhs dismissal, while the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the National Investigation Agency NIA to investigate the matter. Earlier in the day, the Jammu a...

Beirut shaken by "barbaric" protests crackdown

An upsurge of violence in Lebanons protests against the ruling elite, with police meting out beatings and protesters hurling stones, has alarmed rights groups and whipped up public fury.After a brief lull in largely peaceful protests since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020