Exhibition showcasing mega science projects at National Science Museum from Jan 21

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) will jointly organise a multi-venue exhibition, Vigyan Samagam, that will showcase India's mega science collaborations on January 21, officials said on Thursday. The major projects that will be showcased are European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR), India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO), International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), Square Kilometre Array (SKA) and Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).

These are crucial and path-breaking projects on which India is collaborating with other countries with regards to knowledge and funds. The exhibition will be held from January 21 to March 20 at the National Science Centre (NSC), Pragati Maidan, here.

The inaugural function will be attended by KN Vyas, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, and Yogendra Tripathi, Secretary, Ministry of Culture. Paul Ho, Director General, East Asian Observatory, Hawaii, USA will deliver the keynote address during the inaugural function.

"It is a science communication platform for policymakers, representatives of print and electronic media along with members of civil society,"Arun Srivastava, Secretary, AEC and Head, Institutional Collaboration and Programs Division (ICPD), Nuclear Control and Planning Wing (NCPW), DAE told reporters. "The exhibition is also ushering fundamental science and research as a strong career option for the youngsters," he added.

