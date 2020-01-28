Left Menu
UNEP Ambassador Pavan Sukhdev awarded Tyler Prize for green economy work

The TEEB report would go on to become a foundation for the Green Economy movement – an achievement for which Mr. Sukhdev is being awarded the 2020 Tyler Prize.  

“This award is equally a recognition of UNEP and its vibrant and active TEEB community,” said Mr. Sukhdev.   Image Credit: Twitter(@IPBES)

Renowned environmental economist and UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador Pavan Sukhdev was awarded on Monday the 2020 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement, recognizing his groundbreaking 'green economy' work.

Mr. Sukhdev, who received the award alongside conservation biologist Gretchen C. Daily, was the Special Adviser and Head of UNEP's Green Economy Initiative, a major project launched by then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, to demonstrate that greening of economies is not a burden on growth but rather a new engine for growing wealth, increasing decent employment, and reducing persistent poverty.

He was also appointed Study Leader (2008-2010) of the landmark initiative on 'The Economics of Ecosystems & Biodiversity' (TEEB), a global UNEP-hosted study.

When the first TEEB report was published, during the peak of the 2008 global financial crisis, news outlets around the world began to dedicate headlines to the staggering cost of deforestation to the global economy.

"This award is equally a recognition of UNEP and its vibrant and active TEEB community," said Mr. Sukhdev.

But he stressed that: "You don't have to be an environmentalist to care about protecting the environment. Just ask a farmer who now must rent beehives to pollinate his crops, because there are no longer enough bees in wild nature to do the job for free. But bees don't send invoices, so the value of their services is not recognized."

Achim Steiner, former UNEP chief who's currently the UNDP Administrator, has said: "Pavan Sukhdev and Dr. Gretchen Daily have generated groundbreaking insights into the economic value of our natural environment – prompting decision-makers to implement new measures to protect our planet's ecosystems and biodiversity.

Having worked closely with Mr. Pavan over many years, Mr. Steiner added that he considered his work on the TEEB to be "truly transformative – it has generated a new narrative on the economic and social importance of nature's services and a new community of practice."

Mr. Sukhdev currently serves the World Wildlife Fund as President and Chairman of the Board, as well as Board Member for TEEB Advisory Board, Stockholm Resilience Centre, and the Cambridge Conservation Initiative.

Often described as the 'Nobel Prize for the Environment', the Tyler Prize is administered by the University of Southern California.

On 30 April 2020, Mr. Sukhdev and Ms. Daily and will deliver a public presentation about their work at the New York Academy of Sciences in New York City.

In a private ceremony on 1 May, the Tyler Prize Executive Committee and distinguished members of the international environmental community will join to honor the two new Laureates during a ceremony at the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel in New York City.

