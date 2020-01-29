Left Menu
Development News Edition

Improved treatment for patients with hyperthyroidism: Study

According to an evidence review led by researchers, radioactive iodine is to be recommended as the frontline treatment for patients with thyroid gland overactivity caused by conditions such as Graves' disease.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:16 IST
Improved treatment for patients with hyperthyroidism: Study
Hyperthyroidism. Image Credit: ANI

According to an evidence review led by researchers, radioactive iodine is to be recommended as the frontline treatment for patients with thyroid gland overactivity caused by conditions such as Graves' disease. Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland produces excessive amounts of thyroid hormones. Affecting more than 1.5 million people in the UK can lead to a range of symptoms including weight loss, nervousness, irritability, heat intolerance, heart racing, tremor, and muscular weakness. The most common type of hyperthyroidism is Graves' disease, a condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland, triggering overproduction of thyroid hormones.

A team of researchers in the University's Institute of Applied Health Research has been working with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) to review the evidence on current treatment guidelines for the disease. Current recommendations are to treat patients with antithyroid drugs called thionamides, and in the UK and Europe radioactive iodine is often only given if they suffer a relapse after this treatment. This is due to safety concerns over potential adverse effects of radioactive iodine such as worsening eye disease, and the development of secondary cancers.

Research led by the Birmingham researchers has shown that radioiodine is a safe treatment and results in improved cardiovascular outcomes for patients with hyperthyroidism. The NICE independent guideline committee surveyed clinical and economic evidence to conclude that radioactive iodine was the most effective treatment for the condition, curing 90 per cent of cases. They also concluded there was no evidence of a clinically important increase in cancer diagnoses or deaths between people treated with radioactive iodine and healthy controls.

Dr Kristien Boelaert, who led the guideline committee, says: "There has been uncertainty in the UK about the best treatment for hyperthyroidism despite radioactive iodine being the most common first-line treatment for this condition in the US. We are very pleased to have been able to work with NICE to provide clear new guidance which we hope will improve outcomes for patients with this condition." Patients treated with radioactive iodine take a single tablet that contains iodine and a low dose of radiation, which is absorbed by the thyroid. After taking the treatment patients are advised to avoid prolonged close contact with children and pregnant women for a few days or weeks and avoid getting pregnant or fathering a child for several months.

The treatment is likely to lead to an underactive thyroid gland which will require ongoing treatment with thyroid hormone tablets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, turned away from Trump impeachment trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington to press the Senate to allow him to testify in Trumps impeachment trial, only ...

With history in hand, Lowry, Raptors look to extend streak

The Toronto Raptors will be trying to extend their season-best eight-game winning streak Thursday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors are coming off a 130-114 home win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in which ...

UPDATE 7-As White House objects to Bolton book, senators pose queries in Trump impeachment trial

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton depicting Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, while members of the U.S...

Priests in defunct Catholic order in Italy accused of sexual abuse

Nine members of a defunct, cult-like Roman Catholic religious order in Italys Tuscany region are under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of two brothers when they were minors, authorities said on Wednesday.The nine, including five prie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020