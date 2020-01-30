Left Menu
NIIT Technologies Recognized as a 'Leader' for Agile and DevOps by NelsonHall NEAT Report

  30-01-2020
NIIT Technologies Recognized as a 'Leader' for Agile and DevOps by NelsonHall NEAT Report

NIIT Technologies Limited, a leading global IT solutions organization, today announced that NelsonHall has positioned it as a 'Leader' in the Agile and DevOps NEAT Report 2019.

This NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of 14 leading vendors offering technological solutions. The NEAT tool enables strategic sourcing managers to assess the capabilities of vendors offering Agile, DevOps and Automated Development Services. It assesses the scale and scope of Agile, DevOps and Automated Development Services capabilities and the extent to which vendors are able to meet customers' current and future requirements.

This assessment highlights NIIT Technologies' significant focus on investments in emerging technologies to enable business transformation of its clients. As a leader, NIIT Technologies exhibits both a high ability to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability to meet client future requirements relative to its peers.

Arun Vardarajan, EVP & Global Head - Digital Business, NIIT Technologies, said, "Having been recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's Agile and DevOps in NEAT evaluation report is a feather in our cap. Agile and DevOps are default methodologies we adopt in driving digital and AI led transformation for our clients. Our expertise in Agile & DevOps is helping our clients' accelerate their digital transformation and in rapidly responding to market needs. This endorsement reiterates that we are well positioned to execute Agile and DevOps engagements for clients both new and experienced to these methodologies."

David McIntire, IT Services Research Director, NelsonHall, said; "NIIT Tech's agile and DevOps services have grown rapidly, driven by its scaled, distributed agile model and a portfolio of DevOps frameworks that combine flexibility to adapt to specific client needs and tailored frameworks for unique application environments."

According to the report, The Company estimates that more than 80% of its application development now uses agile development methodologies. Underpinning NIIT Tech's distributed agile model is its DevOps platform that integrates tools, functions, and processes across the application lifecycle.

About NIIT Technologies

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength is combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital, is enabling it clients to drive business transformation.

With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.

Learn more about NIIT Technologies at www.niit-tech.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Media Contact:
Swati Srivastava
Swati.Srivastava@NIIT-Tech.com
+91 9810616405

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951008/NIIT_Tech_Logo.jpg

