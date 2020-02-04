Left Menu
Study links general anesthesia in cesarean deliveries to postpartum depression

A recent study has pointed out one major after-effect of having general anaesthesia in cesarean delivery.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-02-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study has pointed out one major after-effect of having general anaesthesia in cesarean delivery. According to the breakthrough study, having general anaesthesia is linked with 54 per cent increased odds of severe postpartum depression requiring hospitalisation, thoughts of suicide or self-inflicted injury.

The research was conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The results of the study are published in the journal Anesthesia and Analgesia. The study is the first to examine the effect of the mode of anaesthesia for cesarean delivery on the risk of postpartum depression (PPD) and the possible protective effect of having regional anesthesia for cesarean delivery on maternal mental health compared with general anesthesia.

Postpartum depression in the U.S. has increased seven-fold in the past 15 years, and it now affects up to 1 in 7 women, yielding about 550,000 annual new cases. According to Jean Guglielminotti, MD, Ph.D., in the Department of Anesthesiology and the Department of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School, and first author," General anaesthesia for cesarean delivery may increase the risk of postpartum depression because it delays the initiation of mother to infant skin-to-skin interaction and breastfeeding, and often results in more acute and persistent postpartum pain."

"These situations are often coupled with a new mother's dissatisfaction with anesthesia in general, and can lead to negative mental health outcomes." The researchers used hospital discharge records of cesarean delivery cases performed in New York State hospitals between 2006 and 2013. Of the 428,204 cesarean delivery cases included in the analysis, 34,356 or 8 per cent of the women had general anesthesia.

Severe postpartum depression requiring hospitalisation was recorded in 1,158 women (3 per cent); of which 60 per cent were identified during readmission to the hospital, after approximately 164 days post-discharge. Compared to regional anaesthesia in cesarean delivery, general anaesthesia was associated with a 54 per cent increased odds of postpartum depression. The odds increased to 91 per cent for suicidal thoughts or self-inflicting injury.

While general anaesthesia is associated with the shortest decision-to-delivery interval in case of an emergency delivery, there is no evidence that it improves outcomes for the baby but there is mounting evidence that there can be adverse consequences for mothers, noted Dr. Guglielminotti. "Our findings underscore the need to avoid using general anesthesia for cesarean delivery whenever possible, and to provide mental health screening, counselling, and other follow-up services to obstetric patients exposed to general anaesthesia," said co-author Guohua Li, MD, DrPH, Finster Professor of Epidemiology and Anesthesiology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

