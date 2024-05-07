Left Menu

Tripura varsity VC rejects Rahul Gandhi's claims on appointment, calls it "very wrong"

Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University, rejected the alleged claims by Rahul Gandhi on the appointment of VCs, calling them "very wrong."

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:06 IST
Tripura varsity VC rejects Rahul Gandhi's claims on appointment, calls it "very wrong"
Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University. (Photo/ANI).
Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University, rejected the alleged claims by Rahul Gandhi on the appointment of VCs, calling them "very wrong." "What Rahul Gandhi has expressed about the vice-chancellors is very wrong. We all strongly oppose it. We all know that in Indian universities, the Vice Chancellor is selected based on his education, qualifications, experience, publications and especially his administrative experience."

Earlier on Monday, a collective including Vice Chancellors and academicians across the country wrote an open letter against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks on the appointment of VCs. Among the 181 signatories are VCs from institutions across the country, including Central Universities, Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, former chairperson of UGC, and NCERT director, among others. The letter dismissed the alleged claims by Rahul Gandhi, saying, "We categorically and unequivocally discard such claims." It also accused Rahul Gandhi of defaming the office of the VCs at large with an "intent to derive political mileage."

"In view of the fact that Rahul Gandhi has resorted to falsehood and has defamed the Office of the Vice Chancellors at large with the intent to derive political mileage out of it. It is, therefore, earnestly prayed that appropriate action be taken against him forthwith in accordance with law," it added. Hours after the collective issued the open letter against Gandhi, Congress leaders, including Manickam Tagore, Ajai Rai and Avinash Pande, came to their MP's defence, pointing out the "RSS affiliation" of the VCs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

