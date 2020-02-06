Left Menu
Development News Edition

Governments urged to take bold action to safeguard ocean

Multiple stressors are eroding the ocean’s ability to function as the planet’s life support system, and so defending its capacity to produce oxygen, sequester carbon and provide food and livelihoods for billions of people is vital, delegates heard.  

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 08:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 08:45 IST
Governments urged to take bold action to safeguard ocean
The Ocean Conference, taking place in Lisbon from 2 to 6 June, aims to propel science-based innovative solutions in the form of global ocean action.  Image Credit: ANI

With the ocean in deep crisis, members of civil society and philanthropic organisations are urging governments and corporations to take bold action to safeguard the ocean. After a two-day preparatory meeting in New York ahead of June's UN Ocean Conference in Portugal, activists handed over what they termed "A Blue Call to Action" to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, on Wednesday.

Multiple stressors are eroding the ocean's ability to function as the planet's life support system, and so defending its capacity to produce oxygen, sequester carbon and provide food and livelihoods for billions of people is vital, delegates heard.

With that in mind, in May last year, the Oceano Azul Foundation partnered with Ocean Unite and Oak Foundation to bring together representatives of fisherfolk, indigenous peoples, ocean conservation organizations and foundations, to agree on common priorities and solutions needed to tackle the ocean crisis and raise the level of ambition for action.

Gathering ministers and representatives from civil society organizations, the business community, intergovernmental and United Nations agencies, the preparatory meeting of the UN Ocean Conference took place in New York this week, defining key areas of ocean activities, and aiming to drive governments and other key decision-makers to deliver on their commitments.

During the preparatory meeting, co-chaired by the Governments of Palau and Denmark, Tiago Pitta e Cunha, CEO of Oceano Azul Foundation, said that "the decisions needed to address the ocean crisis had been delayed for too long" similar to action on climate change.

Highlighting the need to agree on concrete actions, he added that "now is the time to push tirelessly for such actions".

The Ocean Conference, taking place in Lisbon from 2 to 6 June, aims to propel science-based innovative solutions in the form of global ocean action.

'Take the momentum further'

According to recent data, the world has at most 10 years to win the battle to stay below the 1.5°C threshold above pre-industrial levels, and avoid the existential risks to nature and people that crossing it would bring.

Briefing the press at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Ambassadors Ngedikes Olai Uludong of Palau and Martin Hermann of Denmark, emphasized that the conference in June was an opportunity to "take the momentum further", the momentum achieved with the first UN Ocean Conference in 2017, and "drive a new chapter of ocean action". According to the group, "2020 is a huge opportunity for the global community to come together and raise the level of ambition." Fijian islander Peter Thomson, Special Envoy for the Ocean - who as UN General Assembly President, oversaw the historic first Conference - drove home the importance of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which is poised to strengthen the international cooperation and partnerships needed to develop the scientific research and innovative technologies for the wellbeing of the ocean.

Also speaking to the press at UN Headquarters in New York, Karen Sack, President and CEO of Ocean Unite, added that "our ocean is essential to all life on Earth", and called for more "ocean protection without delay."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance races

Los Angeles, Feb 6 AFP A retail version of Nikes Zoom Alphafly NEXT footwear was unveiled by the shoemaker, only days after new World Athletics rules-tightening on prototype shoes. The Air Zoom Viperfly is aimed for the 100-meter sprint cro...

Bruins beat Blackhawks in OT to extend win streak

Charlie McAvoy scored at 119 of overtime, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 21 of 22 shots to lift the visiting Bruins to a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday for Bostons fifth consecutive win. Moments after a Chicago power pl...

Mourinho admits 'best team lost' as Son sends Spurs into FA Cup fifth round

Jose Mourinho admitted Tottenham got lucky after Son Heung-mins late penalty secured a dramatic 3-2 win against Southampton in FA Cup fourth-round replay. Mourinhos side were 12 minutes away from being knocked out after squandering the firs...

Record-equalling Lazio miss chance to go second with Verona stalemate

Milan, Feb 6 AFP Lazio equalled a 21-year club record for staying undefeated but missed the chance to move second in Serie A, being held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona. The match had been rescheduled from last December, when Lazio beat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020