Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran: US killing of Iranian general weakens IS fight

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:35 IST
Iran: US killing of Iranian general weakens IS fight

Vienna, Feb 10 (AP) The head of Iran's nuclear program said Monday the U.S. killing of a high-ranking Iranian general has weakened the fight against the Islamic State extremist group in the region. Ali Akbar Salehi told a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna that last month's drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani showed “the US administration has not yet come to its senses in recognizing the realities on the ground.”

Washington targeted Soleimani, who headed Iran's expeditionary Quds Force, saying that he was planning attacks on Americans. In his role, Soleimani was also critical to efforts to mobilize militias in Iraq to fight the Islamic State group, and Salehi called him “the most instrumental element in combating ISIS.”

Tehran retaliated for the killing of Soleimani by launching a barrage of missiles on on two Iraqi military bases hosting American troops. There were no fatalities. Salehi reiterated, however, that Iran was prepared to do more. “Be it known as my country strongly retaliated once, it will never hesitate to strike back when necessary,” he said.

The U.S. last month added new sanctions on Salehi's Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and on Salehi himself, freezing any assets the director had within U.S. jurisdiction. In Vienna, U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette focused his remarks on Iran's nuclear program, saying Tehran was still not providing the IAEA with answers about the discovery of uranium particles in a warehouse near the Iranian capital.

“We call on Iran to cooperate fully with IAEA in monitoring and inspecting Iran's facilities, and in addressing all of the agency's questions,” he said. (AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Merkel regrets protegee's decision to step down

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she regretted the decision of her protegee Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer not to stand as their partys candidate for the chancellorship in Germanys next federal election.Kramp-Karrenbauers announcement ea...

UPDATE 2-Sanders, Buttigieg lead in New Hampshire; Klobuchar gains ground

Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders began the last full day of campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday hoping to build on their momentum after topping the field in the Iowa caucuses last week. Buttigieg and S...

10.59 million people tested for coronavirus in Wuhan: official

Chinas Wuhan city - the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, has carried out tests on 10.59 million people, almost 99 per cent of its population, and for the remaining others it would be completed by Tuesday, a ruling Communist Par...

Soccer-Pele is depressed, reclusive due to health issues, says son

Brazilian soccer great Pele is depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unaided, his son Edinho said in an interview published in Brazil on Monday. Pele, widely considered to be one of the great...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020