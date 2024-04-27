Left Menu

Four killed in attack on northern Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field, advisor to Iraqi Kurdish PM says

Four expatriate workers were killed in a drone attack targeting the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Friday, an advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish prime minister told Reuters. Production has also been suspended, the advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish prime minister and a senior Kurdish politician said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 11:38 IST
Four killed in attack on northern Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field, advisor to Iraqi Kurdish PM says

Four expatriate workers were killed in a drone attack targeting the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Friday, an advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish prime minister told Reuters.

Production has also been suspended, the advisor to the Iraqi Kurdish prime minister and a senior Kurdish politician said. The four expatriate workers killed in the attack were from Yemen, a statement from the Kurdish regional government said.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, in a Saturday post on X, condemned the attack that resulted in "multiple deaths and injuries, and has impacted the local electricity supply network." The drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field halted gas supplies to power plants, resulting in a reduction of approximately 2,500 MW of power generation.

The Pearl Consortium - which includes United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas, and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum - has the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of Iraq's biggest gas fields. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024