Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

An earthquake was reportedly felt in Taiwan's Taipei on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. Soon after the update by EMSC about the tremor, Twitter was flooded by tweets about the earthquake.

Update 1: The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake in Taiwan is reportedly 5.3, according to EMSC.

Update 2: The earthquake was followed by another earthquake of magnitude 5.7.

This M5.7 #earthquake was preceded by a M5.2 55 min before and less than 10 km away — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 15, 2020

Further details about the earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

