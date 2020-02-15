Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet
An earthquake was reportedly felt in Taiwan's Taipei on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. Soon after the update by EMSC about the tremor, Twitter was flooded by tweets about the earthquake.
Update 1: The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake in Taiwan is reportedly 5.3, according to EMSC.
M5.3 #earthquake (#地震) strikes 98 km E of #Taichung (Chinese Taipei) 10 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/LyJ5dl9rQL— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 15, 2020
Update 2: The earthquake was followed by another earthquake of magnitude 5.7.
This M5.7 #earthquake was preceded by a M5.2 55 min before and less than 10 km away— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 15, 2020
Further details about the earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan are awaited.
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.
