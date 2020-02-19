Science News Roundup: Did Neanderthals bury their dead with flowers; The sex was undetermined. Robots, clocks, and computers

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Did Neanderthals bury their dead with flowers? Iraq cave yields new clues

A Neanderthal skeleton unearthed in an Iraqi cave already famous for fossils of these extinct cousins of our species is providing fresh evidence that they buried their dead - and intriguing clues that flowers may have been used in such rituals. Scientists said on Tuesday they had discovered in Shanidar Cave in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq the well-preserved upper body skeleton of an adult Neanderthal who lived about 70,000 years ago. The individual - dubbed Shanidar Z - was perhaps in his or her 40s or 50s.

The sex was undetermined. Robots, clocks, and computers: How Ancient Greeks got there first

A humanoid figure dressed as a maid holds a jug in its right hand and, as hidden gears click and whirr, lifts it and pours wine into a cup a bystander has placed into the palm of its left. The robot is a recreation of the automatic servant of Philon, designed more than 2,200 years ago by a Greek engineer and operating through a complex mechanism of springs, weights, and air pressure that also allowed it to dilute the alcohol with water.

