Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Did Neanderthals bury their dead with flowers; The sex was undetermined. Robots, clocks, and computers

Science News Roundup: Did Neanderthals bury their dead with flowers; The sex was undetermined. Robots, clocks, and computers
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Did Neanderthals bury their dead with flowers? Iraq cave yields new clues

A Neanderthal skeleton unearthed in an Iraqi cave already famous for fossils of these extinct cousins of our species is providing fresh evidence that they buried their dead - and intriguing clues that flowers may have been used in such rituals. Scientists said on Tuesday they had discovered in Shanidar Cave in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq the well-preserved upper body skeleton of an adult Neanderthal who lived about 70,000 years ago. The individual - dubbed Shanidar Z - was perhaps in his or her 40s or 50s.

The sex was undetermined. Robots, clocks, and computers: How Ancient Greeks got there first

A humanoid figure dressed as a maid holds a jug in its right hand and, as hidden gears click and whirr, lifts it and pours wine into a cup a bystander has placed into the palm of its left. The robot is a recreation of the automatic servant of Philon, designed more than 2,200 years ago by a Greek engineer and operating through a complex mechanism of springs, weights, and air pressure that also allowed it to dilute the alcohol with water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CCEA gives nod to establishing 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval for 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations FPOs to be formed in five years period from 2019-20 to 2023-24 with a further co...

Soccer-Spain's top-flight women players secure collective wage deal

Spains top-flight women footballers have signed their first collective agreement on pay and conditions, breaking an impasse with sporting authorities which led to a strike last November. The agreement, which was signed on Tuesday but only m...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and expectations that China would take more measures to bolster its virus-hit economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.51 points, or 0.2...

Sindhu lays foundation stone for badminton academy in Chennai

A state-of-the-art badminton academy and stadium named after ace shuttler P V Sindhu is tobe set up on the city outskirts by the Heartfulness Institute. Sindhu, a practioner of Heartfulness meditation, onWednesday laid the foundation stone ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020