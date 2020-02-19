''Indicators hint rise in number of Dugongs in Guj and other

Amid fear that they might have gone extinct along the Gujarat coast, a fresh assessment

has indicated that about 20-30 Dugongs or sea cows might be existing in the western state, a senior Central government

official said here on Wednesday. Encouragingly, the number of the endangered marine

mammal might have crossed 250 along the coasts in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

As per the 2012 estimate, less than 250 Dugongs existed along the coasts of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman

and Nicobar Islands. The medium-sized marine mammal has been classified as

"vulnerable to extinction" in the red list of the threatened species International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Live sightings and other indicators suggest that the current number of Dugongs might have doubled along the coast

in Gujarat compared to the earlier estimate, he said. As per a survey conducted in the year 2012, less than

250 Dugongs were estimated to exist along the coasts in the country.

K Shivakumar, Head of Department of Endangered Species Management, Wildlife Institute of India (WII), said their

hopes for existence of more number of Dugongs in Gujarat revived after a "live sighting" and discovery of many foraging

sites along the coast in the western state. He said Union Ministry of Environment had launched the

National Dugong Recovery Programme a few years ago with the support of the governments of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andaman

and Nicobar Islands and the Indian Coast Guard. "The programme has thrown up indicators that the

number of Dugongs could be more than what was estimated earlier. As per the 2012 estimate, less than 250 Dugongs

existed along the coasts of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"We now believe that their population might have increased in Gujarat," Shivakumar said.

In absolute numbers, only 10-12 Dugongs had existed along the Gujarat coast, mainly around the Bet Dwarka Island,

he said. "Now, we think that 20-30 Dugongs might exist along

the Gujarat coast. We expect that their estimated number in India could be between 250 and 350," he said.

He was speaking at the ongoing convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CME COP13)

at Mahatma Mandir here. Shivakumar further said that the WII will come out

with the latest estimate on Dugongs by 2021, adding that forest department officials are being trained for the

programme. The Dugong is listed in the schedule 1 of the Wildlife

(Protection) Act, 1972. The key habitats of the marine mammal are declared as

protected areas under the Act which are the Gulf of Mannar, National Park, the Gulf of Kutch National Park, and the

Mahatma Gandhi National Park in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Poor breeding capacity, poaching, fishing net

entanglement, boat strikes, loss of habitats, pollution, and the high incidence of conflicts with fishermen are the key

factors that threaten the survival of Dugongs. Shivakumar said the Dugong is believed to be the "cow"

of Lord Krishna. "..It is definitely a holy cow as far as India is

concerned. It works like a farmer by cleaning sea grass habitat which is a breeding ground for prawns, fish. The

dugong works in managing sea grass and preparing the habitat," he added.

