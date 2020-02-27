Left Menu
Development News Edition

Large exoplanet may have right conditions for life, say scientists

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:07 IST
Large exoplanet may have right conditions for life, say scientists

An exoplanet more than twice the size of the Earth may have the right conditions to host life, say scientists led by an Indian-origin astronomer, opening the search for potentially habitable planets significantly larger than the Earth, but smaller than Neptune The researchers from the University of Cambridge in the UK used the mass, radius, and atmospheric data of the previously identified exoplanet K2-18b, which is 124 light-years away.

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, determined that it is possible for the planet to host liquid water at habitable conditions beneath its hydrogen-rich atmosphere K2-18b is 2.6 times the radius and 8.6 times the mass of Earth, and orbits its star within the habitable zone, where temperatures could allow liquid water to exist, the researchers said.

The planet was the subject of significant media coverage in 2019, as two different teams reported detection of water vapour in its hydrogen-rich atmosphere However, the extent of the atmosphere and the conditions of the interior underneath remained unknown, they said.

"Water vapour has been detected in the atmospheres of a number of exoplanets, but even if the planet is in the habitable zone, that doesn't necessarily mean there are habitable conditions on the surface," said Nikku Madhusudhan from Cambridge, who led the new research "To establish the prospects for habitability, it is important to obtain a unified understanding of the interior and atmospheric conditions on the planet -- in particular, whether liquid water can exist beneath the atmosphere," Madhusudhan said.

Given the large size of K2-18b, it has been suggested that it would be more like a smaller version of Neptune than a larger version of the Earth A 'mini-Neptune' is expected to have a significant hydrogen 'envelope' surrounding a layer of high-pressure water, with an inner core of rock and iron, the researchers said.

If the hydrogen envelope is too thick, the temperature and pressure at the surface of the water layer beneath would be far too great to support life, they said The new study showed that despite the size of K2-18b, its hydrogen envelope is not necessarily too thick and the water layer could have the right conditions to support life.

They used the existing observations of the atmosphere, as well as the mass and radius, to determine the composition and structure of both the atmosphere and interior using detailed numerical models, and statistical methods to explain the data The researchers confirmed the atmosphere to be hydrogen-rich with a significant amount of water vapour.

They also found that levels of other chemicals such as methane and ammonia were lower than expected for such an atmosphere The researchers noted that whether these levels can be attributed to biological processes remains to be seen.

They used the atmospheric properties as boundary conditions for models of the planetary interior The research team explored a wide range of models that could explain the atmospheric properties as well as the mass and radius of the planet.

This allowed them to obtain the range of possible conditions in the interior, including the extent of the hydrogen envelope and the temperatures and pressures in the water layer "We wanted to know the thickness of the hydrogen envelope -- how deep the hydrogen goes," said Matthew Nixon, a PhD student at Cambridge University.

"While this is a question with multiple solutions, we've shown that you don't need much hydrogen to explain all the observations together," said Nixon The researchers found that the maximum extent of the hydrogen envelope allowed by the data is around 6 per cent of the planet's mass, though most of the solutions require much less.

The minimum amount of hydrogen is about one-millionth by mass, similar to the mass fraction of the Earth's atmosphere, they said A number of scenarios allow for an ocean world, with liquid water below the atmosphere at pressures and temperatures similar to those found in the Earth's oceans, the researchers noted.

This study opens the search for habitable conditions and bio-signatures outside the solar system to exoplanets that are significantly larger than the Earth, beyond Earth-like exoplanets, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

AU chief flags disputes over gay rights, justice in EU talks

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 AFP The African Union chief on Thursday highlighted differences over topics like international justice and gay rights at a meeting with the European Union intended to deepen the partnership between their continents Certa...

Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA

Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.Iran, which has the highest numb...

NGT suspends environment clearance to housing complex near DU in north Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday suspended the environmental clearance granted to the construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus and constituted a committee to study the viability of the project A benc...

ONGC, HPCL buy out bankers in Petronet MHB for Rs 371 cr

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL have bought out lenders in Petronet MHB Ltd, the firm that owns a petroleum product pipeline in Mangalore, for about Rs 371 crore A consortium of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020