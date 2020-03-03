Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiny primate sighting is another reason for conserving Taita hills forests

Conservation of the natural forests scattered across these hills is critical for the survival of some of earth's rarest species

  • Nature Kenya
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:37 IST
Tiny primate sighting is another reason for conserving Taita hills forests
© Ian Francis

Taita hills forests are back in limelight following the sighting of the Taita Mountain Dwarf Galago, a small primate long thought to be extinct in the area. This discovery once again ascertains the Taita hills forests' position as a hotspot of global biodiversity importance.

A group of scientists from the University of Helsinki, Oxford Brookes University and Kenya Forest Service recently observed the animal in Ngangao and Mbololo forest fragments. Their findings were published in the Oryx scientific journal earlier this month.

The Taita Mountain Dwarf Galago sighting adds to the list of the unique animal and plant species found in Taita. The list includes two Critically Endangered birds - the Taita Apalis and Taita Thrush, Taita Hills Purple-glossed snake, Sagalla caecilian (Endangered), Taita Warty frog, Taita Blade-horned chameleon (Near Threatened) and three endemic butterflies. The hills are also home to the Taita falcon, Abbott's starling, Taita White-eye, and the Southern Banded Snake-eagle. Plants include the African violet, Ocotea kenyensis (Stinkwood), and Coffea fadenii (wild coffee).

Despite losing about 98 percent of forest cover in the last 200 years, Taita hills harbor the montane cloud forest whose vegetation is much influenced by both Eastern Arc and Kenyan highlands. Taita hills forests are a designated Important Bird Area (IBA) and also a Key Biodiversity Area (KBA).

These distinctive characteristics make the forests a habitat for some of the highest levels of endemism of animal, bird and plant species in the world, justifying the need for its conservation.

Habitat loss, triggered by human activity, has considerably contributed to the decline of some of these species. The forested area in Taita hills has been fragmented, losing over 90% of the original forest. Expanding human settlement has taken a toll on the surviving forest fragments, putting enormous pressure on their unique biodiversity.

All is not lost, though. On-going conservation activities in Taita hills are showing promising results. Nature Kenya has been working jointly with local communities and other stakeholders to restore degraded forest areas, lease or purchase land, support sustainable livelihood activities and carry out environmental awareness and advocacy. To date, 6.02 hectare of land has been leased in Msidunyi forest for conservation of the Taita Apalis. Another 14.24 hectares of small privately-owned forest fragments have been purchased. Indigenous trees ate also being planted in degraded forest areas as a habitat restoration approach.

To complement these conservation efforts, Nature Kenya is also supporting forest-adjacent communities to engage in livelihood activities like establishment of tree-nurseries, beekeeping, ecotourism and butterfly farming which contribute to the realization of participatory forest management practices.

More needs to be done to safeguard Taita hills' globally threatened birds and other unique plant and animals and their habitats.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the personal views of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornado hits downtown Nashville, at least 9 die in Tennessee

Nashville US, Mar 3 AP Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least nine people. One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville. Daybreak revealed a landscape litt...

London mayor launches re-election campaign

London, Mar 3 AFP London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday launched his re-election campaign, attacking Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to tackle a crisis in affordable housing in the British capital. Conservative party leader Johnson wa...

G7 agreed to do "everything possible" to limit harm from coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors have agreed to do everything possible to limit harm from the fast-spreading coronavirus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday.Mnuchin told the U.S. House Ways and M...

Nigerian exchange to become listed company, paving way for share offer

The Nigerian Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it had won approval from members to become a listed company and had appointed a board of directors, paving the way to offering shares to the public. The exchange began changing its ownership struc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020