Left Menu
Development News Edition

New model may lead to better earthquake prediction: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:51 IST
New model may lead to better earthquake prediction: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed a new model to explain how earthquakes produce seismic waves with a range of frequencies, an advance that may help estimate the vibration patterns made by some quakes, and lead to better prediction of the natural disaster. According to the study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, collisions of structures as they attempt to slide past each other during an earthquake may also create jerky ground motion seen during the quakes.

"The way we normally think of earthquakes is that stress builds upon a fault until it eventually fails, the two sides slip against each other, and that slip alone is what causes all the ground motions we observe," said Victor Tsai, study co-author from Brown University in the US. In the study, the researchers developed a new model that predicts the potential effects of rock collisions in fault zones, which are regions of discontinuity in a volume of rock across which there has been significant displacement due to rock-mass movement.

"The idea of this paper is to evaluate whether there's something other than just slip. The basic question is: If you have objects colliding inside the fault zone as it slips, what physics could result from that?" Tsai said. The model suggested that collisions between rocks sliding past each other could be the principal driver of high-frequency vibrations. According to the scientists, combining the collision model with more traditional frictional models offers reasonable explanations for earthquake observations that don't quite fit the traditional theory alone.

They said the combined model helps explain repeating earthquakes which are quakes that happen at the same place in a fault and have nearly identical seismic waves. The study noted that these quakes often have very different magnitudes, yet still produce ground motions that are nearly identical. The researchers said these observations are difficult to explain by slip alone but make more sense with the collision model added. "If you have two earthquakes in the same fault zone, it's the same rocks that are banging together or at least rocks of basically the same size," Tsai said. "So if collisions are producing these high-frequency vibrations, it's not surprising that you'd get the same ground motions at those frequencies regardless of the amount of slip that occurs," he added.

According to the study, the new model may also help explain why quakes at more mature fault zones ones that have had lots of quakes over a long period of time produce less damage compared to those of the same magnitude at more immature faults. Repeated quakes may grind down the rocks in a fault, making them smoother, the scientists explained. The combined model, they said, predicted that smoother faults with less jagged rocks colliding would produce weaker high-frequency vibrations. The researchers, however, said that more work needs to be done to fully validate the model. But if proven valid, they added that the new model could be helpful in identifying faults that are likely to produce more damaging earthquakes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

China encourages export of medical suits to meet overseas demand amid virus outbreak

China is encouraging producers of protective suits for medical use to export to meet overseas demand as the coronavirus spreads outside the country, a government official said Wednesday.Cao Xuejun, a senior official at Chinas Ministry of In...

44 kgs cannabis seized in Bengaluru, six drug peddlers nabbed

Six drug peddlers were taken into custody and 44 kgs cannabis seized from their possession here, police said on Wednesday. Four of them, including a woman, are from Andhra Pradesh and the other two from the city, they said CCB arrests 6 ...

Russia suspends export of masks amid coronavirus fears

Russia has suspended the export of surgical masks and medical gear including bandages and one-use chemical protection suits, according to a government resolution published on Wednesday, amid fears over the the spread of the coronavirus,. Ru...

N.Korea exported illicit sand to China in 'unprecedented' operation, group says

For several months last year, a steady stream of ships was observed dredging sand in a North Korean bay then transporting loads of it to China, a Washington-based think-tank said on Wednesday.The extraction of sand from North Korea to China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020