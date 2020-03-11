Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon rainforest may collapse within decades if critical point is reached: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 10:46 IST
Amazon rainforest may collapse within decades if critical point is reached: Study
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Large ecosystems, such as the Amazon rainforest, may collapse and disappear alarmingly quickly, once a critical point in their destruction is reached, according to a study that calls for improved conservation efforts to protect these habitats. Researchers, including those from the University of London in the UK, revealed the speed at which ecosystems of different sizes will disappear, once they have reached a point beyond which they transform into an alternative habitat.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, noted that shifts in the Earth's ecosystems occur over human timescales of years and decades, meaning the collapse of large vulnerable ecosystems, such as the Amazon rainforest and Caribbean coral reefs, "may take only a few decades once triggered." According to the findings, once the "point of no return" is reached, the iconic Amazon rainforest could shift to a savannah-type ecosystem with a mix of trees and grass within 50 years. Earlier studies had suggested that many ecosystems are currently teetering on the edge of this precipice, with the fires and destruction both in the Amazon and in Australia, the researchers said.

"Unfortunately, what our paper reveals is that humanity needs to prepare for changes far sooner than expected," said study co-author Simon Willcock from Bangor University in the UK. "These rapid changes to the world's largest and most iconic ecosystems would impact the benefits which they provide us with, including everything from food and materials, to the oxygen and water we need for life," Willcock said.

The scientists explained that ecosystems that are made up of a number of interacting species, rather than those dominated by one single species, maybe more stable and take longer to shift to alternative states. These findings, according to the researchers, provide opportunities to mitigate or manage the worst effects. Citing an example, they said, elephants are termed as 'keystone' species as they have a disproportionately large impact on the landscape pushing over trees, but also dispersing seeds over large distances. The scientists noted that the loss of such keystone species may lead to a rapid and dramatic change in the landscape within our lifetime. "This is yet another strong argument to avoid degrading our planet's ecosystems, and we need to do more to conserve biodiversity," said Gregory Cooper from the University of London.

"We intuitively knew that big systems would collapse more slowly than small ones due to the time it takes for impacts to diffuse across large distances," said John Dearing, study co-author from Southampton University in the UK. However, Dearing said it was unexpected to find that big systems collapse much faster, "even the largest on the Earth only taking possibly a few decades."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

UN Security Council endorses US-Taliban peace deal

The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming the recent deal between the US and the Taliban to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from Americas longest war. The US-Taliba...

ANALYSIS-What gave Biden the edge over Sanders? Five takeaways

Joe Biden was quickly declared the winner in nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho on Tuesday, giving him perhaps unstoppable momentum toward winning the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. President Donald Tr...

AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Yes bank crisis

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the ongoing Yes bank crisis. In a letter to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha, the AAP leader sought permission from Rajya Chairman to allow him to ...

Lal's very poor pitch comment was ill-timed and error of judgement: SCA curator

Arun Lals very poor pitch comment on an opening day drew a sharp rebuttal from Saurashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday when its curator Mahendra Rajdev said the Bengal coach erred in his judgment by jumping the gun in the Ranji Trophy f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020