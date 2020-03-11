Left Menu
Development News Edition

On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:30 IST
On faraway planet, it's cloudy with a chance of liquid iron rain

Scientists have detected an exotic planet in another solar system where the weather forecast is always dire - a 100 percent chance of the most outrageous rain imaginable, with droplets of scaldingly hot liquid iron.

The researchers said on Wednesday they used the planet-hunting ESPRESSO instrument on the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile to observe a planet called WASP-76b located about 640 light years from Earth. It is nearly twice the size of Jupiter, our solar system's largest planet. Planets discovered outside our solar system are called exoplanets, and WASP-76b is one of the most extreme in terms of climate and chemistry. It is a member of a family of exoplanets spotted in recent years called "ultra-hot" gas giants.

It resides outstandingly close to its parent star, which is almost twice as big as the sun. WASP-76b orbits at only three times the radius of that star, much closer than our solar system's innermost planet Mercury orbits the sun. The same side of WASP-76b always faces its star, much as the same side of our moon always faces Earth. WASP-76b receives 4,000 times the solar radiation that Earth gets from the sun, and its "dayside" is baked, broiled and barbecued, reaching 4,350 degrees Fahrenheit (2,400 degrees Celsius). This ferocious heat vaporizes metals present in the planet, with strong winds then carrying iron vapor to the planet's cooler night side where it condenses into liquid iron droplets.

Molten iron rain may be a unique feature of these "ultra-hot" exoplanets, according to University of Geneva astronomer David Ehrenreich, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature. WASP-76b illustrates the exotic nature of some exoplanets and shows that much remains to be learned about alien planetary systems.

"The extreme atmospheric conditions met in WASP-76b and its siblings, other 'ultra-hot' gas giants, are not found anywhere in our solar system and would be very difficult to reproduce in a lab," Ehrenreich said. "Therefore, these exotic objects are unique laboratories to crash-test our climate models and understand the most extreme forms of atmospheric evolution." "The 'zoo' of planetary systems is far beyond our expectations," added astrophysicist and study co-author Maria Rosa Zapatero Osorio of the Center for Astrobiology in Madrid, coordinator of the ESPRESSO science team.

WASP-76b appears to be the only planet orbiting its star. While its diameter of approximately 165,000 miles (266,000 km) is about 1.9 times bigger than Jupiter, WASP-76b is actually slightly less massive than Jupiter. This may be the result of perpetually being heated up by the star or never having the chance to cool down and shrink after the planet's formation because of its position so close to the star. "In other words, it is very much puffed up," Ehrenreich said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: India suspends all tourist visas till April 15

India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain spread of novel coronavirus, according to an official statement. The suspension will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.The de...

CG Power case: Gautam Thapar welcomes relief from Sebi

Gautam Thapar, the ousted non-executive chairman of CG Power, on Wednesday welcomed the Sebi order that provides certain relief to him and three other individuals. Thapar also welcomed the regulators decision to ask the BSE to appoint an au...

Lebanon halts flights, bans entry from countries hit by coronavirus -PM

Lebanon said on Wednesday it will halt all travel to and from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran to curb coronavirus and gave nationals four days to return from other virus-hit countries before a more sweeping shutdown of flights would tak...

Bodoland Territorial Council election on April 4

Election to the Bodoland Territorial Council BTC in Assam will be held on April 4, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said on Wednesday. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm and votes will be counted on April 8, he said in a notificat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020