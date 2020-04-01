Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIFR creates multi-lingual resources to spread awareness on Covid-19

“We have launched in nine languages English, Hindi, Bengali, Konkani, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil and Telugu through volunteering efforts by faculties, families, and students” Prof Arnab Bhattacharya, Scientist, TIFR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:48 IST
TIFR creates multi-lingual resources to spread awareness on Covid-19
To dispel the myths and provide a basic scientific understanding of the public health measure behind the pandemic Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) come out with a package of engaging and illuminating communication materials. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Breakout of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China has now engulfed the whole of the globe. Declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the latest count is it has spread to 204 countries. With the pandemic comes the stigma, superstitions and fear about the disease among people. One important challenge is how to make sense of extreme measures such as isolation, quarantine, and lock-down. Why must we practice physical distancing?

To dispel the myths and provide a basic scientific understanding of the public health measure behind the pandemic Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) come out with a package of engaging and illuminating communication materials. Researchers have created a set of multi-lingual resources (youtube videos) in explaining why social distancing is helpful for tackling viral outbreaks like COVID-19. The resources are based on the original simulations published by Harry Stevens in the Washington Post.

"We have launched in nine languages English, Hindi, Bengali, Konkani, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil and Telugu through volunteering efforts by faculties, families, and students" Prof Arnab Bhattacharya, Scientist, TIFR. Soon the resource material would be released in Gujarati, Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Assamese as well.

The idea is to help disseminate information and debunk various myths that are going around. The information has been provided in easy to understand format and in regional language so that it can reach to wider audiences. "The disease has emerged abroad, but we have to explain it to our population according to local needs, for which this vernacular content is important. We hope that the use of this material can prove effective in spreading awareness among the people," said Dr. Bhattacharya.

In the next step, the team is trying to make masks by some home picked material. These posters and videos would be released soon. The public outreach initiative by TIFR, titled 'Chai and Why?' a platform where scientists interact with the people through social media to debunk misinformation and explain the science behind the virus.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: School students to be promoted without exams

In view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to promote students of all classes, except 10th and 12th standards, of the state schools without exams, an official said on Wednesday. Chief Mi...

Delhi legal service authority distributes food grains to daily wage workers

Delhi State Legal Service Authority DSLSA distributed food grains to migrant and daily wage workers, who are worst-hit by the imposition of a lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in the national capital on Wednesday. The food grains were di...

Turkey sends aid to virus-hit Italy and Spain

Turkey on Wednesday sent health supplies including masks to Italy and Spain, the two European countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus, the defence ministry said. Health supplies prepared to fight COVID-19 together, and with the hopes o...

Indonesia confirms 149 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 1,677

Indonesia confirmed on Wednesday 149 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,677, a health ministry official said.Achmad Yurianto reported 21 new deaths from the virus, taking the total to 157, while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020