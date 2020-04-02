Left Menu
DRDO develops bio-suit to keep health personnel safe from COVID-19

The suit has been prepared with the help of the industry and subjected to rigorous testing for textile parameters as well as protection against synthetic blood.

Updated: 02-04-2020 19:16 IST
The DRDO is making all efforts to ensure that these suits are produced in large numbers and serve as a robust line of defense for the medics, paramedics and other personnel in the front line combating COVID-19.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a bio-suit to keep the medical, paramedical and other personnel engaged in combating COVID-19 safe from the deadly virus. Scientists at various DRDO laboratories have applied their technical know-how and expertise in the textile, coating, and nanotechnology to develop the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) having a specific type of fabric with coating.

The suit has been prepared with the help of the industry and subjected to rigorous testing for textile parameters as well as protection against synthetic blood. The protection against synthetic blood exceeds the criteria defined for body suits by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The DRDO is making all efforts to ensure that these suits are produced in large numbers and serve as a robust line of defense for the medics, paramedics and other personnel in the front line combating COVID-19.

The industry is geared up for the production of the suit in large quantities. M/s Kusumgarh Industries is producing the raw material, coating material, with the complete suite being manufactured with the help of another vendor. The current production capacity is 7,000 suits per day.

Another vendor is being brought in with the experience in garment technology and efforts are on to ramp up the capacity to 15,000 suits per day.

The bio-suit production in the country by DRDO industry partners and other industries is being hampered due to the non-availability of seam sealing tapes.

The DRDO has prepared a special sealant as an alternative to seam sealing tape based on the sealant used in submarine applications. Presently, bio suits prepared using this glue for seam sealing by an industry partner has cleared test at Southern India Textile Research Association (SITRA) Coimbatore. This can be a game-changer for the textile industry. The DRDO can mass produce this glue through the industry to support the seam sealing activity by suit manufacturers.

The DRDO has developed a number of products and technologies for defense against Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) agents. Defense Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) Gwalior, a laboratory of DRDO, has developed Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Permeable Suit Mk V. Fifty-three thousand suits have been supplied to Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

For first responders attending to radiological emergencies, a reusable suit has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) Delhi.

Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) Agra has developed various types of parachutes with fabrics similar to protective technical textiles.

(With Inputs from PIB)

