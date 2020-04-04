Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole; Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down to earth and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole - not too big and not too small

Scientists have detected a mid-size black hole - considered the "missing link" in the understanding of these celestial brutes - eviscerating an unfortunate star that strayed too close. Using data from the Hubble Space Telescope and two X-ray observatories, the researchers determined that this black hole is more than 50,000 times the mass of our sun and located 740 million light-years from Earth in a dwarf galaxy, one containing far fewer stars than our Milky Way.

Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down to earth by coronavirus

Chilean telescopes that comb the skies seeking answers about some of the universe´s most fundamental questions have confirmed they, too, have fallen victim to the mass disruption brought about by the new coronavirus. Observatories dotted above the coastal city of La Serena and in the Latin nation´s dry northern deserts have closed for the first time since some opened several decades ago, citing the risk of potential contagion among international visitors and scientific staff.

Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds

Face masks could help limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers who studied the effect of surgical masks on the transmission of other corona and flu viruses. In the study, the use of surgical masks by sufferers significantly reduced the number of flu viruses detectable in droplets released through breathing and coughing.

