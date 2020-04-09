Left Menu
Matt Hancock hails Premier League players' initiative to donate funds to NHS

The United Kingdom's (UK) health secretary, Matt Hancock, on Thursday hailed the initiative of Premier League players to donate funds to National Health Service (NHS) charities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock (Photo Credits: Matt Hancock/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom's (UK) health secretary, Matt Hancock, on Thursday hailed the initiative of Premier League players to donate funds to National Health Service (NHS) charities amid the coronavirus outbreak. Hancock took to Twitter to write: "Warmly welcome this big-hearted decision from so many Premier League footballers to create #PlayersTogether to support NHS Charities. You are playing your part."

Premier League players have announced the establishment of an initiative named "#PlayersTogether" to donate funds 'funds quickly and efficiently' to NHS charities. "Over the course of the last week we, as a group of Premier League players, have held numerous talks together with the vision of creating a contribution fund that can be used to distribute money to where it's needed most in this COVID19 crisis; helping those fighting for us on the NHS frontline as well as other key areas of need. This is a critical time for our country and for our NHS, and we are determined to help in any way that we can," a statement read.

"We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a huge number of players from all Premier League clubs we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether, and have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) in order to assist them in generating and distributing funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most," the statement added. NHSCT, a national umbrella organisation for over 150 registered NHS charities, will be working closely with the Charity Commission, Department of Health and Social Care, and NHS England.

"#PlayersTogether is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other club and league conversations, that can help get much needed funds to those that need it right now. To try and help, along with so many others in the country, make a real difference," the statement further read. (ANI)

