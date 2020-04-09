Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Cheteshwar Pujara not to play for Gloucestershire

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will not play for Gloucestershire club in this season, the club confirmed on Thursday.

ANI | Bristol | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:59 IST
COVID-19: Cheteshwar Pujara not to play for Gloucestershire
Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. Image Credit: ANI

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will not play for Gloucestershire club in this season, the club confirmed on Thursday. Pujara signed a deal in February to represent the County for the first six matches of the Championship. He was set to become Gloucestershire's first Indian player after Javagal Srinath in 1995.

But with the first seven rounds of the Championship postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and international travel severely limited, he will be unable to fulfil his deal. "We spent much of the winter preparing for the season in this, our 150th anniversary year, and we know it is a deep disappointment to all staff, players and everyone involved with the club that the season has been delayed," Gloucestershire's chairman and chief executive said in a statement.

"We will also now miss the opportunity to see Cheteshwar Pujara play for the mighty Glos in the 2020 season which we know our supporters were really looking forward to," it added. Gloucestershire also confirmed that the club has "significantly reduced the number of staff and players actively working", and that it has made "sizeable savings" for April and May.

"Our financial projections show that, even on the worst-case scenario of no cricket at all this season, the club should be able to break even this year and be ready to face the future in a strong financial position when this crisis has passed," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science Ministry's depts develop tools like digital infrared thermometers to fight coronavirus

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, different departments of the Ministry of Science and Technology have developed products like digital infrared thermometers and oxygen enrichment units for battling the pandemic, a stateme...

18 coaches in ER's Malda division turned into isolation wards

The Malda division of the Eastern Railway has converted 18 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients or those suspected to have contracted the disease, a senior official said here on Thursday. The divisions workshop was asked to tu...

IS-linked couple go on trial over bid to kill Indonesia minister

A couple with links to Islamic State went on trial in Indonesia Thursday for a failed assassination attempt last year on the countrys former chief security minister, with the pair facing a possible death sentence if convicted. The Jakarta h...

Euro zone close to deal on coronavirus economic package - Germany

Euro zone finance ministers are close to overcoming differences that are blocking approval of a multi-billion euro programme to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020