Wife of Oilers' Cave: 'We need a miracle'

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:09 IST
The wife of Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave said over social media that her ailing husband is in need of a miracle. Cave, 25, was placed in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday to stop a brain bleed. Doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave's brain, per the Oilers.

"Please wake up. Please wake up," Emily Cave wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "It's all I can keep asking, 'He's going to wake up right?' We need a miracle." The family cannot be in the same room as Cave due to visiting restrictions at the hospital per the coronavirus pandemic.

"Colby's parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night," Emily Cave wrote. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules. "We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again." Cave played 11 games with the Oilers this season and 44 for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

The Boston Bruins signed Cave as an undrafted free agent to a three-year entry level contract in 2015. The Oilers claimed him on waivers in January 2019. Cave has recorded nine points (four goals, five assists) in 67 career games between the Oilers and Bruins.

