Former Chicago All-Star Stapleton dies at 79

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 07:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 07:59 IST
Pat Stapleton, an All-Star in both the NHL and the World Hockey Association, died Wednesday at age 79 of complications following a stroke, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday. Stapleton played as a defenseman for the Black Hawks, as they were then known, from 1965-66 to 1972-73, making three NHL All-Star appearances. He served as Chicago's captain in 1969-70, a season after he recorded 50 assists -- then a record for an NHL defenseman.

"As a former team captain and valued member of the Blackhawks Alumni Association, Stapleton's contributions to the organization will forever be remembered by the entire Blackhawks community," the team said in a statement. Stapleton had started his NHL career by playing for the Boston Bruins in 1961-62 and 1962-63.

In 1973-74, Stapleton joined the Chicago Cougars of the WHA as player-coach. He was awarded the Dennis A. Murphy Trophy (top defenseman) that year while making the All-Star team. He also guided the team to a playoff berth, with the Cougars winning two series before getting swept by Gordie Howe's Houston Aeros in the finals. Stapleton spent two seasons with the Cougars, compiling a 68-82-6 coaching record and notching 10 goals and 82 assists. He then played two seasons for the WHA's Indianapolis Racers before concluding his playing career in 1977-78 with the WHA's Cincinnati Stingers.

In 1978-79, Stapleton coached Indianapolis to a 5-18-2 mark before the team folded midseason. The team included a 17-year-old Wayne Gretzky, who was sold to the Edmonton Oilers after eight games. Stapleton amassed 43 goals and 294 assists in 635 NHL games, then added 27 goals and 212 assists in 372 WHA games. He became one of the first inductees into the WHA Hall of Fame in 2010.

The Sarnia, Ontario, native played for Team Canada in the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union. --Field Level Media

