Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITF president takes 30% pay cut to help 'job retention scheme'

PTI | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 09:33 IST
ITF president takes 30% pay cut to help 'job retention scheme'

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has announced a range of new measures to help its staff during the coronavirus pandemic, with the governing body's president David Haggerty taking a voluntary 30-percent pay cut. The ATP and WTA Tours have been suspended since early last month and are not scheduled to return until July 13 at the earliest following the cancellation of Wimbledon for the first time since World War II.

The ITF has delayed or cancelled hundreds of its own tournaments, including on the second-tier men's Challenger Tour and Women's World Tennis Tour, with the inaugural Fed Cup Finals, scheduled for next week in Budapest, also postponed. The federation said its new "job protection scheme includes a furlough for approximately half of ITF staff".

"The situation we are facing represents a fundamental challenge to our organisation and our sport," said Haggerty. Other members of the ITF board will take a 20-percent salary reduction.

Lower-ranked professional players have expressed concern over their short-term futures, with Georgia's Sofia Shapatava telling AFP last month that "players lower ranked than 250 will not be able to buy food". The ITF did not say how it was hoping to help players financially, but that it was looking "into the various options to support nations and players during these times".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ oil pact hinges on Mexico joining

Saudi Arabias energy minister said on Friday that a final OPEC oil supply pact to reduce 10 million barrels per day bpd, which was agreed on Thursday, hinges on Mexico joining in the cuts. OPEC, Russia and other allies, a group known as OPE...

China factory gate deflation deepens as coronavirus paralyses global economy

Chinas factory-gate prices fell the most in five months in March, with deflation deepening and set to worsen in the coming months as the economic damage wrought by the coroanvirus outbreak at home and worldwide shuts down many countries. Th...

Akmal not to appeal against corruption charges, PCB refers matter to disciplinary committee

Wicketkeeper batsman Umar Akmal has decided not to appeal against the corruption charges levelled against him by the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has referred the matter to its disciplinary panel. It is alleged that Akmal failed to report ...

Foreign news schedule for Friday, April 10

- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.- Update on the health condition of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - COVID-19 pandemic provides window into how bio-terrori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020