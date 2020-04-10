Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendulkar best I ever saw, Kohli best among current lot: Clarke

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 12:53 IST
Tendulkar best I ever saw, Kohli best among current lot: Clarke

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke feels Virat Kohli's fetish for big hundreds is similar to the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who was the "hardest to get out" with a technique which "didn't have a weakness". Clarke said he can't recall a batsman as complete as Tendulkar during his playing days.

"Probably technically the best batsman (Tendulkar) I ever saw. The hardest batsman to get out. I think Sachin, technically, didn't have a weakness. Part of you hoped that he made a mistake," Clarke told the 'Big sports Breakfast' radio show. He then went on heap praise on Kohli, calling him the best batsman across all formats among the current lot.

"I think right now the best batsman across all three formats. His one day and twenty-twenty records are phenomenal and he's also found a way to dominate Test cricket. "What Kohli and Tendulkar have in common is they love making big hundreds," he said.

Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have played 200 Test matches and scored 100 international centuries. He smashed 51 centuries in Tests and 49 in ODIs and holds the record for most runs in both formats – 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 in 463 ODIs.

He retired in 2013 after an emotional home Test series against the West Indies. Clarke scored 8643 runs in 115 Test matches and 28 hundreds to his name. In ODIs, he managed 7981 runs in 245 matches.

The 39-year-old led Australia to the 2015 World Cup title..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Tea Association hails Bengal govt's decision to allow skiffing

The Indian Tea Association ITA on Friday hailed the West Bengal governments decision to allow 15 per cent of labour force to work on a rotational basis to cut the old leaves at the gardens. The government allowed skiffing, deploying 15 per ...

IMF approves $147 mln to help Gabon fight coronavirus - statement

The International Monetary Funds IMF Executive Board has approved a disbursement of 147 million under its Rapid Financing Instrument to help Gabon confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said in a statement.In the short term,...

As Greeks lower volume, experts can hear the earth's murmurs

Greek researchers say a sudden decline in human-generated noise levels due to a nationwide coronavirus lockdown is giving them valuable insights into the inner rumblings of earth.Greece is often rattled by earthquakes, most causing no serio...

Banish fear to win battle against COVID-19, say Kerala's recovered patients

Conquering fear is the most crucial step in the fight against COVID-19, said two Gulf returnees who were cured of the deadly disease after undergoing treatment at the government hospital in this town, Keralas hotspot for the virus. Abdul Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020