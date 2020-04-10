Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toned down aggression was to win back fans not protect IPL contracts: Cummins on Clarke jibe

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:49 IST
Toned down aggression was to win back fans not protect IPL contracts: Cummins on Clarke jibe

Australian cricket team's low key aggression against India during the 2018-19 Test series was more about winning back fans than rather protect their IPL contracts, said pace spearhead Pat Cummins rejecting former skipper Michael Clarke's contentious claims. The India series was only the second Test series after the ball tampering controversy that led to Steve Smith and David Warner's suspensions and an overall criticism of their win at all cost mentality.

"I think probably a bigger factor was six months before leading into that Indian series the media and everyone commentating on the Aussie cricket team were pretty clear in their direction in the way they wanted the Aussies team to go and that was playing a little bit less aggressively out on the field," Cummins, who was supposed to be IPL's highest paid overseas player at Rs 15. 5 crore, told the BBC. However he didn't rule out that some players might have harboured thoughts about Clarke's assumption that they "sucked up to" Indian skipper Virat Kohli in fear of losing out on IPL pay-checks.

"I'd say that would have been a bigger factor than trying to win or lose friends out on the cricket field. But you never know, that might have been a factor for some players." Australia skipper Tim Paine also rubbished Clarke's claims on Thursday, saying the Australian cricket team avoided provoking "any fight" with Kohli as part of their strategy to keep the Indian captain's bat quiet and not a ploy to save IPL contracts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress urges PM to intervene, talk to US govt to prevent job losses of H-1B visa holders.

Congress urges PM to intervene, talk to US govt to prevent job losses of H-1B visa holders....

34,010 FIRs in Maharashtra for lockdown violation

The police in Maharashtra have registered 34,010 First Information Reports FIRs so far for violation of coronavirus lockdown across the state, an official release said on Friday. The highest number of FIRs were registered in Pune 4,317, as ...

SPECIAL REPORT-Married for 50 years, a couple are separated by the coronavirus

This is a love story. It began 50 years ago over an apple strudel in Paris, but Howard Smith says he has no time for romantic notions about the past. Right now hes worried about how the story will end. Howard, an abstract artist, is a man w...

Pak SC benches to resume work from Apr 13 despite rise in coronavirus cases

Pakistans Supreme Court will gradually resume work from April 13 despite increase in the coronavirus cases in the country, according to a media report. The apex court decided to resume the functioning of its all benches even as the coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020