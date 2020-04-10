Left Menu
Development News Edition

USA Swimming reschedules Olympic qualifying for June 2021

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:38 IST
USA Swimming reschedules Olympic qualifying for June 2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

American swimmers, their quest for Olympic gold delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, will book their trips to next year's Tokyo Olympics from June 13-20, 2021, USA Swimming announced Friday. The US Olympic trials will be staged in Omaha, Nebraska, at the same venue where they were intended to be contested this June before the Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to the global outbreak of the deadly virus.

Dates for the trials are about one week earlier than the original plan for this year. The Tokyo Olympics are now scheduled for July 23-August 8, 2021, almost exactly one year after the original dates.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, coming off an eight-medal performance at the 2019 world championships, are among those qualified for the Olympic trials. The event schedule for the eight-day, 15-session US swim meet will remain the same as was planned for this year. It will be the lone qualifying method for US pool swimmers for Tokyo, with only the top two in each individual event advancing.

"Fans can expect to witness the same incredible level of competition and entertainment throughout this highly anticipated event," USA Swimming chief operating officer Mike Unger said. Ryan Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist, seeks a fifth Olympic appearance. He would turn 37 in Tokyo.

So far, 1,213 athletes have qualified to compete at the Olympic trials. Pending health and regulatory approvals, those standards will be accepted for the 2021 meet. New trials qualifying standards will be released before US swim competitions return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are top stories at 9 PM NATION DEL114 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19 cases cross 7,000 across India Govts gear up for extending lockdown with some possible relaxations New Delhi The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases ...

21-year-old man recovers from COVID-19, discharged

Mangaluru, Apr 10 PTI One more person, who was under treatment for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada DK district, was on Friday discharged from a hospital here after recovery. With the discharge of the 21-year-old patient, the number of those un...

Cong accuses Karnataka BJP leaders of making 'vituperative' statements over COVID-19

Karnataka Congress on Friday accused some state BJP leaders of making vituperative statements over COVID-19 aimed at creating enmity between communities and disrupting harmony and demanded that police take action against them as per law. It...

Singapore PM promises foreign workers full support; 198 new coronavirus cases reported

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has promised to do his best to take care of foreign workers even as the city-state reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 infection and one death on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020