Brady seeks to trademark 'Tompa Bay' and 'Tampa Brady'

Tom Brady's representatives are looking to trademark a few new phrases in the wake of the quarterback signing a multiyear deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per Darren Rovell of The Action Network, Brady's company TEB Capital Management hopes to trademark "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" for use in merchandise, including clothing, headwear and footwear. The quarterback is adding those phrases to the "TB x TB" slogan that was filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on March 20.

While Brady has been undeniably productive throughout his decorated career, the six-time Super Bowl champion was unsuccessful in his bid to trademark the phrase "Tom Terrific" last year. When news of his application got out last June, however, it caused a furor among fans of Tom Seaver, the Hall of Fame pitcher who got the nickname as a member of the New York Mets from 1967-77.

Brady captured three NFL MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections during his 20 seasons in New England. Brady is second in NFL history in touchdown passes (541) and passing yards (74,571) to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.