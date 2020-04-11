Left Menu
Updated: 11-04-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 06:19 IST
Reports: Bulls hire Polk as assistant GM

The Chicago Bulls continued their front-office overhaul Friday, hiring J.J. Polk as the team's new assistant general manager, multiple media outlets reported. Polk's arrival under new executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas comes even before the team has committed to a new general manager. Candidates for that post reportedly include NBA assistant general managers Mark Hughes (Clippers), Calvin Booth (Nuggets) and Matt Lloyd (Magic) plus 76ers senior vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley.

Karnisovas' hiring still has not been announced officially by the Bulls. Polk is a contracts specialist who has spent nine-plus years with the New Orleans Pelicans. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois' law school.

ESPN reported Friday that Denver Nuggets scout Pat Connelly also could join the Bulls' front office. --Field Level Media

