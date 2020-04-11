Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence, Soto among World Series winners in MLB online duel

PTI | New York | Updated: 11-04-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 13:13 IST
Pence, Soto among World Series winners in MLB online duel
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Two-time World Series winner Hunter Pence and Juan Soto of the reigning champion Washington Nationals are among 30 Major League Baseball players who began an online tournament. "MLB The Show" features five World Series champions and 11 All-Stars in the lineup, with one player from every MLB team playing each of his rivals over about three weeks and the top eight advancing to the virtual league's playoffs.

MLB shut down real pre-season games last month and delayed the scheduled March 26 start of the 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic. The five who played on World Series champions include San Francisco Giants outfielder Pence, a member of their 2012 and 2014 title teams, and Soto, a 21-year-old Dominican outfielder who sparked Washington over Houston in last year's seven-game championship showdown.

Three World Series champion pitchers are also entered Houston's Lance McCullers from the 2017 champion Astros, Venezuelan Eduardo Rodriguez of 2018 champion Boston and Seattle's Carl Edwards, who won a 2016 World Series title with the Chicago Cubs. Playoffs are set to begin April 30 with best-of-three first and second rounds setting up a best-of-five virtual World Series.

Games will be streamed over MLB social media. Each will be only three innings rather than the nine real teams would play, allowing online players to compete in multiple games in a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

UP Shia board tells members to inform police about those who attended Tablighi meet

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has directed all its caretakers to immediately inform police if they hear about any person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhis Nizamuddin area. In a statement issued here, chairman of Utt...

New York buries unclaimed bodies at fast pace to clear space in morgues for COVID-19 victims

Authorities in New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, are burying unclaimed bodies quickly to clear space in the citys morgues, where mortal remains of COVID-19 patients are piling up, according to a media report. A ...

Pakistani army kills 7 militants in North Waziristan

By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Apr 11 PTI Pakistans military raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold on the countrys border with Afghanistan, triggering a fierce clash in which seven militants and two soldiers were killed. ...

Doctor takes sick newborn to hospital on bike; saves his life

Doctors are considered second to God and this came true for a newborn in the neighbouring Alibaug town, who was taken to a neonatal facility on a doctors two-wheeler when he developed respiratory problems just minutes after his birth. Aliba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020