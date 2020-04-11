Left Menu
Bhaichung Bhutia to consider running for AIFF president post in future

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia said that in the future he will definitely consider running for the post of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president.

11-04-2020
Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia. Image Credit: ANI

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia said that in the future he will definitely consider running for the post of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president. "That is definitely something to be considered in future," he said when asked if he had aspirations of becoming the AIFF president in the future. Bhutia said while responding to questions by fans on Facebook on Friday.

"At the moment I am focussing on grassroot football with Baichung Bhutia Football School and United Sikkim club and also at district level (in Sikkim). In future, I will definitely consider it (the AIFF president's post)," he said. The 43-year old and the first Indian footballer to have played 100 international matches retired from the game in 2011.

The current AIFF president Praful Patel has been holding the president post since 2008. He was elected in 2012 and again in 2016, and is unlikely to be eligible to fight for the top job this year under the Sports Code. Bhutia also felt that young entrepreneurs from northeast India can contribute a lot for the development of football in the region and country.

"By sponsoring the clubs in this region, by supporting the local players and giving them some equipment in terms of football training shoes, balls and others in whatever capacity they can do..," the former skipper said. "So entrepreneurs in northeast, especially young ones, can really do a lot because just like cricket is to other parts of the country, football is the sport in the northeast," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

