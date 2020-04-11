Retzlaff, captain of Eagles' 1960 title team, dies at 88

Philadelphia Eagles great Pete Retzlaff, a co-captain of the 1960 NFL Championship team, passed away in Pottstown, Pa., on Friday due to natural causes. He was 88. One of nine players in franchise history to have his jersey (No. 44) retired, Retzlaff earned five Pro Bowl selections during an 11-year career with Philadelphia from 1956-66. He was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 1989.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles Hall of Famer Pete Retzlaff. Pete was a revolutionary tight end and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. Retzlaff shared the NFL lead with 56 receptions in 1958 and earned All-Pro honors in 1965 after setting career highs with 1,190 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches.

He retired with 452 catches for 7,412 yards and 47 touchdowns in 132 games. In the 1960 NFL Championship win against Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers, Retzlaff's 41-yard catch set up a field goal that gave Philadelphia a 10-6 lead late in the first half. The Eagles' 17-13 win was the franchise's only title until a victory in Super Bowl LII.

Retzlaff was a former president of the NFL Players Association, worked as a sports broadcaster in Philadelphia and served as the Eagles' general manager from 1969-72. "Pete was proud to have played his entire career in Philadelphia," the Retzlaff family said in a statement. "Our family can't thank the Eagles and the wonderful fans enough for their support that bolstered his playing years and beyond.

"Pete set lofty goals for himself. He believed in hard work, honesty, and always giving 100 percent effort. Throughout his life, he believed in giving back to the community as a thank you for what they gave to him. Thank you to all of Philadelphia." Retzlaff is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patty, and their four children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

