Fusion reverse-sweep Eternal to reach 7-1 at OWL

Updated: 12-04-2020 07:28 IST
The Philadelphia Fusion rallied for a reverse sweep of the Paris Eternal in a clash of Atlantic Conference titans on Saturday to kick off Week 10 of the Overwatch League. Philadelphia (7-1) extended its league-best win total to seven, while Paris (5-3) missed a chance to draw level with the Fusion.

The Eternal started strong with a 2-1 win on Ilios and a 4-3 win on Hollywood, then looked to close things out early. But the Fusion fought back with a 2-1 win on Paris and a 2-1 win on Dorado to force the series into a tie-breaking map five on Oasis. Behind heroics from DPS star Jae-hyeok "Carpe" Lee, who played Torbjorn and McCree, Philadelphia claimed a 2-1 win to secure the series reverse sweep. Earlier in the match on the opening map, Carpe became the first player in Overwatch League history to reach 600 career solo kills.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the Vancouver Titans (2-1) picked up their first loss of the season in a 3-0 stomping at the hands of the Guangzhou Charge (3-2). The Titans played without leader and DPS Hyo-jong "Haksal" Kim and with an unfamiliar support duo of Juseok "Twilight" Lee and Je-hong "ryujehong" Ryu. The Charge were assertive throughout the sloppy series, winning Nepal 2-1, Eichenwalde 2-1 and Volskaya Industries 2-0.

In other Saturday action, the Hangzhou Spark (3-2) swept the Chengdu Hunters (1-4). The Spark won Nepal 2-0, Hollywood 3-1 and Hanamura 2-1. The Houston Outlaws (3-6) took out the Boston Uprising (1-6) by a 3-1 score. The Outlaws took Lijiang Tower 2-0, then the Uprising took Hollywood 2-1. After that, the series was all Houston, with the Outlaws winning Volskaya Industries 2-1 before full-holding Route 66 for the 1-0 win.

Finally, the Dallas Fuel (2-3) swept the Washington Justice (2-7) for their second win of the 2020 season. The Fuel took Ilios 2-0, Numbani 3-2 and Hanamura 2-1. Week 10 concludes on Sunday with five matches:

Chengdu Hunters vs Vancouver Titans Shanghai Dragons vs Hangzhou Spark

Houston Outlaws vs Toronto Defiant Philadelphia Fusion vs Atlanta Reign

San Francisco Shock vs Los Angeles Gladiators Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

1. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, 6-0-1, +6 2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 7-1, 23-9-0, +14

3. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 5-1, 16-5-0, +11 4. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 3-1, 10-3-0, +7

5. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 3-1, 9-4-0, +5 6. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-1, 6-5-0, +1

7. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 5-3, 18-14-0, +4 T8. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 3-2, 11-10-0, +1

T8. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 3-2, 11-10-0, +1 10. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-2, 8-7-2, +1 12. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 2-2, 8-8-1, 0

13. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 3-4, 13-15-0, -2 14. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 2-3, 8-11-0, -3

T15. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 2-4, 9-14-0, -5 T15. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 2-4, 8-13-0, -5

17. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 3-6, 14-20-2, -6 18. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 2-7, 12-22-0, -10

19. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 1-4, 8-12-0, -4 20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-6, 6-20-2, -14

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

