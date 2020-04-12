Left Menu
Booker sweeps Ayton in all-Suns NBA 2K final

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 09:03 IST
Booker sweeps Ayton in all-Suns NBA 2K final

Devin Booker swept fellow Phoenix Suns teammate Deandre Ayton on Saturday night to claim the title at the first-ever NBA 2K Players Tournament. Booker won the first two games of a best-of-three final series, beating Ayton without playing as the Los Angeles Lakers, who are generally regarded as the best team in the game. Playing as the Houston Rockets, Booker took the first game 72-62 from Ayton, who used the Lakers. He won the second 74-62 while playing as the Denver Nuggets against Ayton's Milwaukee Bucks.

"Feels good, bro," Booker said afterward. "It was a talented field. I said from the beginning, it was going to be me and Deandre in the championship. "... We've played in the past, and he's definitely a gamer."

Booker, the fifth seed in the 16-player tournament, won $100,000 to donate to the coronavirus-relief charity of his choice. Ayton, the 10th seed, trailed by only four at halftime of the first game after hitting a buzzer beater with JaVale McGee. But Booker was red-hot from 3-point range throughout the game, hitting 13 of 23 attempts, and also got 30 points from his bench to close it out.

In the second game, Booker pulled away after halftime, putting the exclamation point on the victory with a three-point play on a dunk by Paul Millsap with less than 90 seconds to go. Both finalists swept a member of the Los Angeles Clippers earlier Saturday in the semifinals, with Booker beating Montrezl Harrell and Ayton dispatching Patrick Beverley.

Booker played as the Clippers in the first game and cruised past Harrell, who played as the Rockets, capping the win with a dunk by Harrell's virtual character. In the second game, Booker (playing as the Toronto Raptors) came up with a steal off Harrell (Milwaukee Bucks) with a two-point lead in the final minute. Ayton took the first game from Beverley playing as the Brooklyn Nets against Beverley's Boston Celtics, hitting a 3-pointer in the final minute to put the game out of reach. In the second game, Ayton played as his own team, the Suns, and used a few big plays from his virtual character to handle Beverley's Nuggets.

--Field Level Media

