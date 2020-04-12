Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sandesh Jhingan recalls first handshake with Bahiachung, says he felt like 'never washing' his hand

Indian football team defender Sandesh Jhingan, recalling his fanboy moment of meeting former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia for the first time, said after a handshake with Bhutia he felt like he's "never going to wash" his hand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:22 IST
Sandesh Jhingan recalls first handshake with Bahiachung, says he felt like 'never washing' his hand
Indian football team defender Sandesh Jhingan (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian football team defender Sandesh Jhingan, recalling his fanboy moment of meeting former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia for the first time, said after a handshake with Bhutia he felt like he's "never going to wash" his hand. "When I was 15 we played a tournament in Goa. That's where I got to shake hands with Bhaichung bhai. I was like, 'I am never going to wash my hand'," Jhingan recalled in an episode of Let's Football Live on Youtube.

In fact, it was with Bhutia's United Sikkim Football Club that Jhingan first made his debut for the I-League in 2012, and he just can't forget training and playing alongside Bhutia and Renedy Singh -- another former Blue Tigers skipper. "It was like a dream. These guys were my phone's wallpapers! Till the other day, I was idolising them, watching them play. And then at USFC, I got to play with them," he smiled.

"I was thrilled when I succeeded in the trials with United Sikkim FC. When I finally signed the contract papers it was just an amazing feeling," Jhingan added. The 26-year-old is a vital member of the Indian side and is grateful to Bhutia for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent and learn a lot from the veteran by training with him.

Jhingan also paid rich tribute to Renedy highlighting the latter's impact on his career and how the former midfielder helped Jhingan get a "great start." "Seeing Renedy bhai score those trademark free-kicks for fun in training was just incredible. He helped me a lot at the time and that added to my confidence. He would come to me often after training and motivate me," Jhingan said.

"Today if God asks me whether I want to change anything about the start of my career, I would not change a single thing," the defender added. Currently, the defender is recovering from an injury and is at his home in Chandigarh, due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"My rehabilitation period is on and I was originally supposed to join the team in March. I have a program in place -- I do leg strengthening and balancing exercises, along with cardio to keep my endurance up and stay fit," Jhingan mentioned. "Rest of the day, I do household things such as washing utensils, reading books, writing and social media. It's great to spend time with my family, speaking to my parents and reminiscing about childhood days with my brothers," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case reported; 13 discharged so far

No fresh case of coronavirus infection was reported in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday, keeping the tally at 64, even as one patient was cured of the disease and discharged from hospital, officials said. Adjoining Delhi, Gautam Buddh N...

Italy's daily coronavirus death tally lowest since March 19

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 431 on Sunday, down from 619 the day before, and the number of new cases slowed to 4,092 from a previous 4,694. The tally of deaths was the lowest daily rise since March 19.The total death ...

Gen.G hold on to slim lead in LCK standings

Gen.G were upset 2-1 by Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 on Sunday but still maintain a narrow hold on first place in the standings entering the final week of play in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring event. DragonX won their sixth in a row, to...

Number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 43

The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 43 on Sunday with the inclusion of E-block Abu Fazal Enclave, E-block East of Kailash block and Bengali Colony Mahavir Enclave among others. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020