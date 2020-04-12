Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:12 PM EDT on Sunday, April 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:12 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION NBA HORSE Challenge quarterfinals

Coverage of the NBA/ESPN HORSE tournament BASKETBALL-NBA-HORSE, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Four-star recruit Thor chooses Auburn over Oklahoma State Four-star recruit JT Thor announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-AUB-THOR-COMMITS, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FAU CB Dotson transferring to Florida State

Florida Atlantic cornerback Meiko Dotson is heading to Florida State as a graduate transfer. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-FSU-FAU-DOTSON-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Nicklaus: Memorial could be rescheduled The Memorial Tournament, scheduled for June 4-7, could be moved to July, tournament host Jack Nicklaus told CBS Sports.

GOLF-PGA-MEMORIAL-NICKLAUS, Field Level Media - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Former Cubs 2B Beckert dies at 79

Former All-Star second baseman Glenn Beckert died Sunday at age 79. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-BECKERT-OBIT, Field Level Media

- - - - AUTO RACING

Formula One legend Stirling Moss dies at age 90 British racing legend Sir Stirling Moss died peacefully Sunday at his London home at age 90.

AUTORACING-F1-OBIT-MOSS, Field Level Media - - - -

EVENT COVERAGE SUNDAY: Dota 2 -- BTS Pro Series - Southeast Asia event

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Spring, Week 6 (China) League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Spring, Week 8

League of Legends European Championship (LEC) -- Spring playoffs Dota 2 -- ESL One Los Angeles Online: Europe/CIS

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 11 (North America) CS:GO -- Flashpoint 1 playoffs

LoL: League Championship Series (LCS) N. America -- Spring playoffs Dota 2 -- BTS Pro Series - Americas event

Call of Duty League -- Week 5, Dallas "home series" Overwatch League -- Week 10

MLB The Show 20 Players League - - - -

