Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:12 PM EDT on Sunday, April 12
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:12 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION NBA HORSE Challenge quarterfinals
Coverage of the NBA/ESPN HORSE tournament BASKETBALL-NBA-HORSE, Field Level Media
- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Four-star recruit Thor chooses Auburn over Oklahoma State Four-star recruit JT Thor announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday.
BASKETBALL-NCAAB-AUB-THOR-COMMITS, Field Level Media - - - -
COLLEGE FOOTBALL FAU CB Dotson transferring to Florida State
Florida Atlantic cornerback Meiko Dotson is heading to Florida State as a graduate transfer. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-FSU-FAU-DOTSON-TRANSFER, Field Level Media
- - - - GOLF
Nicklaus: Memorial could be rescheduled The Memorial Tournament, scheduled for June 4-7, could be moved to July, tournament host Jack Nicklaus told CBS Sports.
GOLF-PGA-MEMORIAL-NICKLAUS, Field Level Media - - - -
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Former Cubs 2B Beckert dies at 79
Former All-Star second baseman Glenn Beckert died Sunday at age 79. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-BECKERT-OBIT, Field Level Media
- - - - AUTO RACING
Formula One legend Stirling Moss dies at age 90 British racing legend Sir Stirling Moss died peacefully Sunday at his London home at age 90.
AUTORACING-F1-OBIT-MOSS, Field Level Media - - - -
EVENT COVERAGE SUNDAY: Dota 2 -- BTS Pro Series - Southeast Asia event
League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Spring, Week 6 (China) League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Spring, Week 8
League of Legends European Championship (LEC) -- Spring playoffs Dota 2 -- ESL One Los Angeles Online: Europe/CIS
CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 11 (North America) CS:GO -- Flashpoint 1 playoffs
LoL: League Championship Series (LCS) N. America -- Spring playoffs Dota 2 -- BTS Pro Series - Americas event
Call of Duty League -- Week 5, Dallas "home series" Overwatch League -- Week 10
MLB The Show 20 Players League - - - -

