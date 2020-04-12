Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:12 PM EDT on Sunday, April 12

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 23:43 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:12 PM EDT on Sunday, April 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:12 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION NBA HORSE Challenge quarterfinals

Coverage of the NBA/ESPN HORSE tournament BASKETBALL-NBA-HORSE, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Four-star recruit Thor chooses Auburn over Oklahoma State Four-star recruit JT Thor announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-AUB-THOR-COMMITS, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FAU CB Dotson transferring to Florida State

Florida Atlantic cornerback Meiko Dotson is heading to Florida State as a graduate transfer. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-FSU-FAU-DOTSON-TRANSFER, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Nicklaus: Memorial could be rescheduled The Memorial Tournament, scheduled for June 4-7, could be moved to July, tournament host Jack Nicklaus told CBS Sports.

GOLF-PGA-MEMORIAL-NICKLAUS, Field Level Media - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Former Cubs 2B Beckert dies at 79

Former All-Star second baseman Glenn Beckert died Sunday at age 79. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-BECKERT-OBIT, Field Level Media

- - - - AUTO RACING

Formula One legend Stirling Moss dies at age 90 British racing legend Sir Stirling Moss died peacefully Sunday at his London home at age 90.

AUTORACING-F1-OBIT-MOSS, Field Level Media - - - -

EVENT COVERAGE SUNDAY: Dota 2 -- BTS Pro Series - Southeast Asia event

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Spring, Week 6 (China) League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Spring, Week 8

League of Legends European Championship (LEC) -- Spring playoffs Dota 2 -- ESL One Los Angeles Online: Europe/CIS

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 11 (North America) CS:GO -- Flashpoint 1 playoffs

LoL: League Championship Series (LCS) N. America -- Spring playoffs Dota 2 -- BTS Pro Series - Americas event

Call of Duty League -- Week 5, Dallas "home series" Overwatch League -- Week 10

MLB The Show 20 Players League - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

OPEC, allies agree to oil production cuts: Kuwait oil minister

Top oil-producing countries agreed Sunday to cut output aimed at boosting plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price warWe announce completing the historical agreement to cut production by nearly 10 million...

Develop COVID-19 mitigation solutions keeping fixed timeframe in mind: Vardhan to scientists

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday exhorted scientists to develop COVID-19 mitigation solutions keeping a fixed timeframe in mind, saying these are times of war and it should not be treated as a routine research project...

Moscow restricts Easter week church service as coronavirus cases mount

Russia on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, as authorities announced restrictions on Easter services to contain the spread of the disease. Moscow and many other regions ...

OPEC, Russia meet again to approve biggest ever oil cut

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations were meeting on Sunday in a bid to clinch a deal on the biggest oil cut ever, amounting to 10 percent of global supply, after their initial efforts to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020