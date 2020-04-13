Left Menu
BFI to decide about Asian Boxing championships after lockdown

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has said that they will take a call on the Asian Boxing Championships after the coronavirus lockdown is over.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:57 IST
BFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has said that they will take a call on the Asian Boxing Championships after the coronavirus lockdown is over. "Asian boxing championship bid is with us for November-December but due to this coronavirus at this stage, things are under discussion. We will take a call after getting out of this situation (lockdown)," the BFI told ANI.

India is currently under a nationwide lockdown to fight against the spread of coronavirus. With 796 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 9,152 including 308 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, on Monday.

As many as 857 people have recovered from the disease so far, said Aggarwal during the daily media briefing on the coronavirus. "In one day, 141 people have recovered," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

