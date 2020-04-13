Left Menu
Tambling expresses grief over demise of Peter Bonetti

Former Chelsea player Bobby Tambling expressed grief over the demise of Peter Bonetti saying that 'it is sad to think I won't see him again'.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti. Image Credit: ANI

Former Chelsea player Bobby Tambling expressed grief over the demise of Peter Bonetti saying that 'it is sad to think I won't see him again'. "We were room-mates at Chelsea for about nine or 10 years when we went away and to share a room with Peter was so easy, he was such a pleasurable company. We were like brothers and he was not only a brilliant and great goalkeeper, he was a gentleman as well," the club's official website quoted Tambling as saying.

"He would help anybody out if there was a problem and he would not do anything to hurt anyone. We just got on and it was always a good laugh when we met. It is sad to think I won't see him again," he added. Chelsea on Sunday confirmed that the legendary goalkeeper Bonetti passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with long-term illness.

Bonetti was nicknamed as 'The Cat' due to his superb reflexes and he went on to feature in 729 games for Chelsea. He is on the second spot in the club's list of all-time appearances after Ron Harris. Bonetti also held the record for the cleanest sheets as a Chelsea goalkeeper until January 2014, when Petr Cech surpassed him. (ANI)

