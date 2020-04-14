Left Menu
Reports: Panthers' McCaffrey agrees to 4-year, $64M extension

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 02:02 IST
Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is set to become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after agreeing to a four-year, $64 million contract extension, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. McCaffrey's reported deal eclipses the average of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is making $15 million per season.

The 23-year-old McCaffrey, who was heading into the final year of his rookie deal, earned his first career Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro Selections after a sterling season in 2019. McCaffrey became the third running back in league history to both run for at least 1,000 yards and gain 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. He finished with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards to join Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) as members of the club.

McCaffrey recorded 116 catches in 2019, most ever by a running back. He set the previous mark of 107 in 2018. McCaffrey has rushed for 2,920 yards and 24 touchdowns in 48 career games since being selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He also had 303 receptions for 2,523 yards and 15 scores.

