Left Menu
Development News Edition

AFC lauds AIFF, Indian players for contribution in fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:57 IST
AFC lauds AIFF, Indian players for contribution in fight against COVID-19

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has lauded India's national federation and players for helping the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by making financial contributions and taking part in charity initiatives. In its latest newsletter, the AFC has praised the member associations, including India, which are doing a "lot of social work to help the distressed in this hour of global crisis." "The All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Guam Football Association (GFA), the J.League and the Wuhan Football Association have helped by giving donations, promoting public awareness messages and opening training centres to house medical teams," AFC stated in a press release.

The AIFF contributed Rs 25 lakh to Prime Minister CARES Fund. "...players from India - Pritam Kotal, Pronoy Halder, Prabir Das and Arindam Bhattacharjee - have contributed a combined total of Rs 145,000 to various charities and donated food, and organised feeding the poor programmes in the country," the AFC said.

Forward Jeje Lalpekhlua did his part by donating blood to the Synod Hospital in Durtlang, Mizoram, while CK Vineeth helped in his hometown of Kannur in Kerala by volunteering to join a government helpline centre. AIFF President Praful Patel, who is a FIFA Council and AFC Executive Committee Member, said: "...now is the time to pay our country back in whatever manner we can. We need to stand together and help each other overcome this crisis." PTI KHS PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown extension: Hockey India postpones all Nat'l C'ships indefinitely

Hockey India on Tuesday postponed all its rescheduled national championships indefinitely after the national lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic was extended till May 3. These tournaments were rescheduled to start on April 29 and cont...

Could the new coronavirus weaken 'anti-vaxxers'?

An American mother-of-three is a long-time member of anti-vaxxer groups online a small but vocal global community that believes vaccines are a dangerous con and refuse to immunize themselves or their children. But COVID-19 is shaking her vi...

Trump hits back at media, accuses of misinformation on COVID 19

Accusing the American media of giving unfair coverage to his fight against the coronavirus, a combative US President Donald Trump came out with videos and news reports appreciating his administrations efforts in containing the spread of COV...

Sport-On this day: Born April 15, 1957: Evelyn Ashford, American sprinter

On a warm July 1983 day in the Colorado mountains, a slender American woman literally reached the peak of female sprinting when she smashed the womens 100 metres world record that German athletes had owned for a decade.Evelyn Ashford had be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020