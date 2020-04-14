Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday at his home in Clearwater, Fla., due to "a longstanding health issue," the team announced. He was 63. Steinbrenner's death was reportedly unrelated to COVID-19.

Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner, and his brother, Hal, took over day-to-day operations of the Yankees in 2007 when their father stepped down. Hank Steinbrenner initially took a forward-facing role before stepping back, as Hal Steinbrenner, 50, handled more of the daily operations. "Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him," the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness.

"More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always." In recent years, Hank Steinbrenner had primarily worked at the team's offices in Florida.

The brothers have two younger sisters, Jessica and Jennifer.

