Phil Foden has great future ahead of him: Bernardo Silva

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva feels that his teammate Phil Foden has a great future ahead of him and termed the latter a 'fantastic player.'

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:19 IST
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. Image Credit: ANI

As David Silva has already confirmed that this will be his last season at the club, Bernardo feels it is a good opportunity for Foden. "If he stays a long time definitely (his future is bright) and I think it's a good opportunity for him when David goes for Phil to start to play more and to have a firm position in the team," he said.

"I think it's tough. When you talk about City, of course, he's unbelievable - a fantastic player and has a huge future ahead of him - but it's never easy when in your position you have players like David or Kevin (De Bruyne) or Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan). So, he needs to stay calm, to work a lot and these opportunities will come," added Bernardo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

