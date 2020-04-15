Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team Shroud capture 100 Thieves' Valorant tourney

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 05:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 05:50 IST
Team Shroud capture 100 Thieves' Valorant tourney

Team Shroud swept Team TimTheTatman 2-0 on Tuesday to claim the championship of the 100 Thieves Invitational, a closed-beta Valorant tournament. The eight teams were divided into two groups of four for the opening round-robin stage. The top two teams from each group advanced to the single-elimination playoffs. All matches consisted of a single map except for the final, which was best-of-three.

The final saw Team Shroud defeat Team TimTheTatman 13-5 on Haven and 13-5 on Split. The winning team consisted of Michael "shroud" Grzesiek, Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham, Keven "AZK" Lariviere, Braxton "Brax" Paulson and Spencer "Hiko" Martin. The runner-up squad was made up of Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar, Lucas "Mendo" Hakansson, Jake "Poach" Brumleve, Erik "fl0m" Flom and Brandon "Ace" Winn.

In the semifinals, Team TimTheTatman edged Team Nadeshot 13-11 on Bind, and Team Shroud got past Team summit1g 13-10 on Bind. Team summit1g had been the only team to go undefeated in the group stage, finishing 3-0 in Group B -- albeit with a forfeit victory against Team DrDisrespect. According to Liquipedia.net, Team DrDisrespect (0-3) did not show up to any of its scheduled matches.

Team summit1g posted a 13-6 victory over Team Nadeshot (2-1) on Bind and a 13-3 triumph over Team Yassuo (1-2) on Haven. In Group A, Team Shroud and Team TimTheTatman tied for first at 2-1, but Team Shroud won the tiebreaker with a plus-13 score differential to Team TimTheTatman's minus-1.

Team TimTheTatman had won the first head-to-head meeting with Team Shroud 13-11 on Bind before earning a 13-7 win over Team Courage (1-2) on Haven, but Team Ninja (1-2) routed Team TimTheTatman 13-4 on Split. Team Shroud responded to their opening loss by defeating Team Ninja 13-7 on Haven and routing Team Courage 13-4 on Split.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry

China reported on Wednesday a decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, although an increasing number of local transmissions in its far northeast bordering Russia remained a concern for authorities.China reported 46...

Police stop 40 migrant workers from leaving Telangana on foot, assure help during lockdown

Police here stopped close to 40 migrant labourers, who had set off on foot for their native place in Madhya Pradesh, and assured to take care of their shelter and other needs during the extended lockdown phase. The 40 migrant labourers, who...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares given pause by scale of global economic damage

Asian shares paused at one-month highs on Wednesday as warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underlined the economic damage already done even as some countries tried to re-open for business. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pac...

New York City hospitals cancel temporary workers as coronavirus cases stabilize

Staffing agencies, which have deployed thousands of healthcare workers in recent weeks to jobs at hospitals in New York City and other areas hit hard by the coronavirus, say some of those temporary workers are no longer needed. The trend, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020