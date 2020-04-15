Left Menu
Soccer-Man Utd's Pogba says he has grown used to criticism

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:20 IST
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said he is no longer bothered by criticism from soccer pundits because he has grown used to it. The France international, who joined United from Italy's Juventus in 2016, has made eight appearances in all competitions this season due to injury and last featured in the Premier League in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

"I guess they miss me," the 27-year-old told the club's UTD Podcast, referring to the pundits. "I'm not someone that looks always at Sky Sports News. When you know football, you don't need someone to tell you what's happening.

"If they want to speak, they are allowed to speak, it's their job to speak. I am used to it now. I am really used to it, it doesn't bother me." Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has been one of Pogba's most vocal critics and has labelled the Frenchman "selfish" and a "doddle to play against".

Pogba responded by saying he did not know who the three-time European Cup winner was. "I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but (not) the name," Pogba said.

"I watch a lot of football but I don't stay after the game to listen to what they say about why they did this or why they did that." Souness, who also won five league titles with Liverpool but unlike Pogba has never won a World Cup, responded to the Frenchman.

"The oldest saying in football comes to mind: 'Put your medals on the table'. I've got a big table," the 66-year-old told Sky Sports. Pogba was closing in on a return to action after recovering from an ankle injury when the Premier League season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

