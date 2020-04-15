SAI to organinse 21-day online workshop for coaches amid coronavirus lockdown

Left Menu
Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in partnership with the National Sports Federations (NSFs) will organise a 21-day online workshop for coaches of 16 sports.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in partnership with the National Sports Federations (NSFs) will organise a 21-day online workshop for coaches of 16 sports. Rijiju took to Twitter and posted a video of him talking about the 'first-of-its-kind' initiative. "While the whole nation is unitedly fighting against COVID-19, Sports Authority of India in partnership with National Sports Federations is organising a 21-day online workshop for the coaches of 16 sports. This is the biggest ever and first-of-its-kind endeavour to empower our coaches!" Rijiju captioned the post.

In the video, the Minister said: "Coaches are the most important part of the robust sporting system. Sports Authority of India has come together with National Sports Federations to create a massive online 21-day course for the coaches from all over the country in 16 sporting disciplines." "These sessions will be held by eminent coaches and will be monitored by high-performance directors. Parallelly, sports science sessions for coaches of all disciplines will be held every day. To begin with, I will attend the archery and sports science sessions and also, interact with the coaches," he added.

In an attempt to contain coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

