Two-time All-Star Garcia dies at 63

Two-time All-Star infielder Damaso Garcia died at the age of 63, the Toronto Blue Jays announced on Wednesday. "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue Jays infielder, Dámaso García. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time," the Blue Jays wrote on their official Twitter account.

Garcia played 11 seasons in the major leagues and was an All-Star in 1984 and '85. He played seven seasons for the Blue Jays and in 1982 won an American League Silver Slugger award.

"It is a sad day for the Dominican baseball community," said Erick Almonte, president of the Dominican national player federation, the island nation's players' union of which Garcia was once the president. Garcia and Dominican compatriots Tony Fernandez and Alfredo Griffin were popular in the Dominican and Toronto.

Fernandez died in February of pneumonia at age 57. --Field Level Media

